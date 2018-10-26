Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Oct. 2018

Learning Proves to Be Fun at NL

2 hours ago

 


In an attempt to learn science terms, Bailey fifth grader Maddox Phillips carefully pushes a Jenga block out of the stack while others watch to see if the move is successful.

Students learn science vocabulary by playing Jenga

Students in Dusty Morris’s fifth grade science class played Jenga to test their science vocabulary knowledge.  Working in teams, each player took turns choosing a block from the stacked pile.  Blank blocks were carefully added it to the top.  Blocks containing vocabulary words were shown to a member of the opposing team who was to give a definition of the word.  If correct, that player kept the block.  The team collecting the most blocks was deemed the winner.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     