Legendary Energy Executive, Entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens Dies At 91

DALLAS, Texas – T. Boone Pickens, legendary energy executive and one of America’s best-known entrepreneurs, passed away today at the age of 91.

The long-time Dallas resident, who had battled back from a series of strokes and further head injuries sustained in a 2017 fall, died of natural causes surrounded by friends and family on September 11, 2019, according to spokesman Jay Rosser.

Plans for memorial services in Dallas, TX, and Stillwater, OK, are pending. Pickens, who was born in Holdenville, a small town in eastern Oklahoma, spent his adult years in Texas.

He is survived by his five children — Deborah Pickens Stovall, Pam Pickens Grace, Michael Pickens, Tom Pickens and Liz Pickens Cordia— and 11 grandchildren and an increasing number of great-grandchildren.

Pickens was a pioneer in the energy industry, a career-long champion for shareholder rights, a groundbreaking health and fitness advocate, and a generous philanthropist whose charitable donations exceeded $1 billion. In July 2008, he launched a self-funded, $100 million, grass-roots campaign aimed at reducing this country’s crippling dependence on OPEC oil. For more information on Pickens’ life, visit www.boonepickens.com.