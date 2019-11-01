Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Legionnaires Disease Confirmed In East Texas

4 hours ago

The North East Texas (NET) Health Disease Surveillance Division is checking seven confirmed and five possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the region. Health officials are working with the East Texas State Fair to see if there is any relationship between attendance at the fare and the disease cases. The people with confirmed cases of the disease had reportedly all attended the fair. All water sources in the Harvey Convention Center, in Tyler and the fairgrounds, are being checked for bacteria.

