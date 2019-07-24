Leo Remembers Luke Perry in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

Brad Pitt jokingly tells Entertainment Tonight that he and Leonardo DiCaprio had not worked together before ”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” because Leo had a restraining order against him. ”He’s a good egg, and I’m really happy the restraining order was lifted off of me, so we were able to work together. No, he’s a great egg. We come from the same circles and I really admire his taste and his choices. I’m really happy this one lined up for us.”

Woman’s Day magazine claims Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have allegedly been spending time at his Santa Barbara, California home. A source tells the magazine, “It’s a special spot for him, where he goes to gather his thoughts He spent a lot of lonely days there after he split from Ange, but now he’s filling it with happy memories as he reconnects with Jen. Ever since Brad made the grand gesture of appearing at Jen’s 50th birthday bash in February, they’ve been meeting up on the sly. She’s there often now when she’s not working, and he commutes back and forth between his media commitments for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Leonardo DiCaprio tells Extra that he was starstruck when he met Luke Perry on the set of ”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” ”Luke was the kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter. I grew up with him on ‘90210,’ looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on earth and honestly when I was on set I was star struck. We got to sit down and chat, he couldn’t have been a more amazing human being. It’s a real tragic loss.”

The film was Perry’s last before he died from a stroke

Beverage Daily News claims a Los Angeles-based coffee chain called The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Friends” with limited edition drinks named after the characters. The Joey is a cold mango tea while The Monica is a cold mocha brew. The Rachel is a matcha latte while The Ross is a classic flat white. The Chandler is a coconut caramel latte while The Phoebe is a cookies and cream iced coffee blend.

The Wrap claims the Lifetime Network is making a movie based on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s college admissions scandal. Tentatively titled, ”College Admissions Scandal”, the two-hour movie will follow two wealthy mothers as they attempt to get their children into two prestigious universities.

Woman’s Day magazine claims Jennifer Garner allegedly stopped by Bradley Cooper’s home recently. A source tells the magazine, “No one would be surprised if they’re finally taking their friendship to the next level. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for them to make a real go of things once and for all. In times of trouble they always seek the other out, but perhaps they’ve realized what they’re looking for could be standing right in front of them. They’re actually perfect for one another. She’s not blind. She can see how well-suited they are and has said from the first time she saw them together that they’re more than friendship there. She’ll be crushed if Brad ends things with her and moves on with Jen, but I doubt she’d be surprised.”

Inside Nova claims Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, is about to sign a major record deal. She and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, have formed a folk rock duo called The Soundflowers.

A source tells The Sun, “Paris is really focused on her music and it’s given her a lot of comfort. She and Gabriel have grown their following and a handful of big labels have shown interest in offering them a deal, including Universal. There is a lot of pressure on her because of who she is, but she just wants to have fun with it. Her sound is a lot different from MJ’s and she rarely covers his songs. Paris wrote some of the songs when she was a young teen and going through difficult times battling depression and drug addiction, while others are love songs that Gabriel wrote for her. It’s quite a mix.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells the Financial Times that he and Maria Shriver have no plans to reconcile. ”I was over there last night at her house, we were celebrating, we were all having a great relationship, the kids, my wife and me — and it’s as good as you can be. But we can’t see any kind of way of living together the way it used to be.”

Teen Vogue magazine claims Queen Elizabeth has invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to her estate to celebrate Meghan’s 38th birthday on August 4th. A source tells the magazine, “The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days. It is a testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor. It’s no secret Balmoral is her majesty’s favorite home, and that’s why this invite is so special and heartfelt.”