Let It Snow, Let It Snow!

Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City brace to feel the warmest Christmas on record

Plus, one city will challenge a Christmas Day temperature record from 1889. So it’s safe to say Santa might work up a sweat when passing through these parts.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – Dec 23, 2021 – This Christmas could be the warmest in more than 50 or even 100 years for parts of the south-central United States, and AccuWeather forecasters say several cities are tracking toward experiencing their warmest December on record.

“Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, all stand to match or top the record high for Dec 25. this Saturday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said, adding that highs in the 70s and 80s F, which will be typical for much of the south-central region, are more typical of early to mid-October.

Mt Pleasant’s records indicate the following-

Christmas Day Dec 25

Record H 84-2015 / L 4 -1983 / Avg. 55-32 / .13”

Rainfall 46.46”/ Oct 1.66” / Nov 1.88” / Dec 2.62” / 6:30 am .00”

SR 7:21 am / SS 5:19 pm