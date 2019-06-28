LeTourneau – Sports

LeTourneau Volleyball Releases 2019 Schedule

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University first-year head volleyball coach Mallory Matthews has released the 2019 schedule for the YellowJackets which will feature 11 home matches as part of a 30-match regular season.

Three preseason scrimmages and exhibitions will precede 2019 regular-season with an intrasquad Blue vs. Gold scrimmage to take place at 7:00 pm on Friday (Aug 23) and will be followed by a match against the LETU alumni team on Saturday (Aug 24) at 1:00 pm. LeTourneau will also play one exhibition against Henderson State University at home at 6:00 pm on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The official start to the head coaching career of Matthews will take place on Friday (Aug 30) at 2:00 pm when the YellowJackets take on Paul Quinn College in the Austin College Classic and will be followed up by a 6:00 pm match against Nebraska Wesleyan later that evening. Finishing up the opening weekend of play will be an 11:00 am game in Sherman against the University of St. Thomas with a match against the host ‘Roos at 5:00 pm on Aug 31.

A trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take part in the Colorado College Tournament will take place the following weekend as LeTourneau will play Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 10:00 am (MT) and Colorado College at 2:00 pm (MT) on Friday (Sep 6). The following day will see LETU square off against University of La Verne at 10:00 am (MT) and Willamette University at 4:00 pm (MT) to close out their second of two season-opening tournaments.

American Southwest Conference action will get the following week underway as LeTourneau will make the short trip to Marshall to take on East Texas Baptist at 6:00 pm on Tuesday (Sep 10) before heading to Belhaven University for a 7:00 pm match on Friday (Sep 13). The 2019 home opener will take place on Tuesday (Sep 17) against Centenary College at 6:00 pm before LETU hits the road again for a 2:00 pm matchup at Texas-Dallas on Saturday (Sep 21).

A second-straight trip to the Dallas metroplex finds LETU taking on the University of Dallas at 7:00 pm on Tuesday (Sep 24) before returning home three days later to host one of the two sites for the ASC Crossover Tournament. LeTourneau will take on McMurry University at 5:00 pm on Friday (Sep 27) before taking on Sul Ross State at 10:00 am on Saturday (Sep 28) and Hardin-Simmons University at 2:00 pm later that afternoon.

October will start with a road match at the University of St. Thomas on Tuesday (Oct 1) at 6:00 pm before a stretch of five straight home matches for the YellowJackets. They will begin on Saturday (Oct 5) against Louisiana College at 200 pm ETBU will then make the return trip to Longview for a 7:00 pm matchup on Tuesday (Oct 8) before a triangular for parents day takes place between LETU, Belhaven University, and Texas-Lutheran on Saturday (Oct 12). The run of home matches will finish up on Tuesday (Oct 15) with a 6:00 pm home match against Austin College.

LeTourneau will then make the trip to Austin, Texas to take part in the second ASC Crossover Tournament of the season with the YellowJackets playing host Concordia Texas at 3:00 pm on Friday (Oct 18) to open the crossover. A second match later that evening will take place against Howard Payne University at 7:00 pm before a 12:00 pm matchup against Mary Hardin-Baylor finishes out the tournament for LETU on Saturday (Oct 19).

The final two home matches of the 2019 season will take place during the last week, and a half of October as Texas-Dallas will come to town for a 6:00 pm matchup on Friday (Oct 25) before a non-conference matchup against Arlington Baptist at 5:30 pm on Tuesday (Oct 29). One final ASC match will take place against Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana on Friday (Nov 1) at 7:00 pm before LETU concludes the regular season with two matches at Millsaps College against Millsaps College at 11:00 am and Loyola University New Orleans at 1:00 pm on Saturday (Nov 2).

LeTourneau will look to make a return trip to the 2019 ASC Tournament which will begin on Thursday (Nov 7).

Alexis Segura Named CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American.

AUSTIN, Texas – LeTourneau University women’s cross country/track and field student-athlete Alexis Segura has been named a CoSIDA Google Cloud NCAA Division III Third-Team All-American, selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and announced Tuesday, June 25.

With the award, Segura becomes just the third student-athlete in LeTourneau athletics history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-American recognition, joining Sarah Harder (women’s soccer, 2018) and Damon Stokes (baseball, 2005) as YellowJacket student-athletes that have won the award.

Segura is one of six student-athletes on the women’s side from NCAA Division III District Eight which includes all NCAA Division III Institutions from the states of California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Washington to earn Academic All-American recognition this season following a standout year both as a cross country and track and field student-athlete.

A May 2019 graduate, Segura finished with a 4.0 grade-point average as a Kinesiology-Sport Management major. During the cross country season, the Austin, Texas native won four of the six meets that she raced in which included medalist honors at the 2018 American Southwest Conference Championships. Segura would go on to tie the best finish in school history at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Meet by taking 11th-place with a 6K time 23:12.32.

In the spring, Segura became one of the first two women’s American Southwest Conference track and field champions in program history for LeTourneau by winning the 1,500 meters and finishing second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000 meters to go along with a sixth-place finish in 800 meters.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com