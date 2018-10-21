LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Louisiana College 2-0

PINEVILLE, La. – Kicking off the final two weeks of the season with a two-match road swing, the LeTourneau University, women’s soccer team netted one goal in each half to take a 2-0 win over Louisiana College at Wildcat Stadium in Pineville, Louisiana on Thursday, October 18.

The win gives LETU a 9-4-1 overall record and a 5-3-0 record in the American Southwest Conference while the Wildcats fell to 1-11-1 overall and 0-8-1 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

A slow start to the game saw little action early on as each team would put up just one shot each in the opening nine minutes.

After giving up a second shot that would require a save from goalie Mackenzie Wilbanks, the YellowJackets would begin to take over possession and nearly make the score 1-0 in the 18th minute as Kelli Sonnier would put a shot off the post.

LeTourneau would continue to keep the pressure on the Wildcats, but could not find the back of the net as opportunities would be turned away by LC to keep the game tied heading into the final five minutes of the first half.

A breakthrough for LETU would finally come with just over two minutes left before intermission as the YellowJackets would take advantage of a misplay by the Louisiana College goalkeeper which allowed Reagan Sandford to send in a pass to Lexi Funk who would tap in an easy score to give LeTourneau a 1-0 lead.

The YellowJackets would waste no time coming out of the break, putting up four shots in the opening six minutes of the second half before finally adding a second goal as Keely Hayden would clean up a blocked shot from Jennifer Martin at the 51:29 mark to double their lead to 2-0.

The defense would then take over for LETU as LC would manage just one shot in the second half and never pose a serious threat to the YellowJacket lead as the YellowJackets would earn their fourth shutout victory of the year.

Key Stats:

In addition to their 18-shot advantage over the Wildcats, LETU would also hold a 10-4 lead on shots on goal and claim a 4-3 advantage on corner kicks.

As part of the 22-shot barrage, six different YellowJackets recorded multiple shots in the game led by four shots from Sonnier while Hayden, Martin, and Brittany Shipp all had three.

Wilbanks earned her sixth win of the year, producing her second clean sheet of the season between the pipes while playing all 90 minutes.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau can clinch a fourth-consecutive American Southwest Conference Tournament berth on Saturday, October 20th when they take on Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi at 5 p.m. The Blazers fell to 2-12-1 overall and 1-8-0 in the ASC after a 7-0 defeat to East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735