LeTourneau University – Sports

Nate West Name D3hoops.com Preseason All-American

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University junior guard Nate West has been selected as one of 25 players to the D3hoops.com Men’s Basketball Preseason All-American list, earning Pre-season All-American Honorable Mention honors.

A native of Houston, Texas, West enters his junior year after being named an ASC All-Conference selection in addition to NABC first-team South District and D3hoops.com first-team All-South Region player. During his sophomore campaign, West led the YellowJackets in scoring with 18.8 points per game and was the ASC East Division Player of the Year. Entering the 2018-19 season, West has scored 937 points at LeTourneau and is eighth all-time at LETU with 209 assists.

LeTourneau will open the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 9 at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time (9:00 p.m. CT).