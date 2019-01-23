LeTourneau University – Sports

Austin Parrish Named ASC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the third time in his career and the first time this season, LeTourneau University track and field sophomore Austin Parrish has been named American Southwest Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the FasTrak Invitational in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 19.

Parrish set a new indoor school record for the YellowJackets, taking second place in the pole vault with a mark of 4.88 meters (16 ft.) With the score, Parrish currently ranks third in NCAA Division III and missed a new overall career-best by just 0.75 inches.

A Carthage, Texas native, Parrish is studying Kinesiology at LeTourneau University and is the son of Randy Parrish and Maria Marsh.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com