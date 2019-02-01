LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Basketball Wins Final Battle Against Texas-Tyler 92-76.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Returning home to the friendly confines of Solheim Arena, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team won the final battle of East Texas rivals with a 92-72 win over Texas-Tyler at Solheim Arena on Thursday, January 31.

Back-to-back victories against the Patriots bring the YellowJackets to 13-7 overall while Texas-Tyler falls to 8-13. The game is considered a non-conference game and does not affect American Southwest Conference records as Texas-Tyler is in the first year of NCAA Division II Reclassifying.

“I was proud of the guys for focusing on the scout plan and getting off to a pretty good start once we got past the first four minutes of the game,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “It took all 40 minutes tonight, but I’m proud the guys as I thought we rebounded well and executed with some assisted baskets in key moments.” “We definitely got a big step-up game from a lot of guys off the bench, and the depth of our bench is eventually going to become a key once we get to the ASC Tournament.”

How It Happened:

It would be the Patriots who would come out and be the aggressors in the opening minutes and grab a 9-3 lead over the YellowJackets before an Elijah Gerber triple would cut the lead in half and pull LeTourneau within a single possession.

After another Texas-Tyler bucket, LETU would score 13 of the next 15 points and grab their first lead of the game at 19-13 with 13:20 left in the first half.

UTT would be quick to respond with four straight points from Darius Alford but would see senior Seth Mattson for LeTourneau connect on a three to push the lead back out to five.

The Patriots would continue to battle their way back just a two-point deficit at 24-22, and eventually tie things up at 26-26 with 6:46 left until halftime.

A 15-2 run by the YellowJackets would be capped off by a Caleb Loggins jumper with 2:53 left in the first half, as LeTourneau would close out the half by outscoring UTT 18-8 and take a 44-34 lead into intermission.

A Nate West three and Gerber layup to open the second half allowed the YellowJackets to open a 49-34 lead and force a quick Texas-Tyler timeout, but it would be the Patriots who would storm back by scoring seven straight points to pull within eight at 49-41.

LeTourneau would manage to keep their lead around 10 points before seeing Texas-Tyler manage to get within as little as five at 59-54 before a 7-2 LETU run pushed the lead back to 10 at 66-56.

The final 10 minutes of action would see the YellowJackets maintain their double-digit lead for the duration of the contest and go up by as many as 20 at 84-64 with 5:26 left which allowed for LETU to earn their eighth double-digit victory of the season.

Key Stats:

Mattson scored a team-high 21 points while Loggins led the YellowJackets in rebounds (7), assists (9) and blocks (3).

With the help of a 50 percent (18-of-36) shooting performance in the first half, LETU finished the contest shooting 49.3 percent (36-for-73) from the field while the Patriots managed to pull 52.3 percent (34-for-65) percent.

LETU managed to hold a slight rebound advantage in the game, grabbing 14 offensive boards as part of their 32-rebound total while holding Texas-Tyler to just 27 rebounds in the game.

What’s Next?

LETU will return to conference action as they face the University of the Ozarks in a 3:00 p.m. matchup on Saturday, February 2. LETU will look to avenge last week’s road loss to the Eagles, who fell in overtime at East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening.

LeTourneau Women Fall in Return Home Against Texas-Tyler 69-46.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Second quarter shooting woes would put the LeTourneau University women’s basketball team in a 28-14 hole that would be too big to overcome in the second half in a 69-46 home defeat to the University of Texas-Tyler at Solheim Arena on Thursday, January 31.

The game, which does not count towards American Southwest Conference standings, is slated to be the final game against East Texas Rivals as LETU falls to 5-15 overall. Texas-Tyler, who is in the first year of NCAA Division II Reclassifying, improved to 12-8 overall with the victory.

How It Happened:

Senior Sha’Donnaver Young would look to get things going early on for the YellowJackets, connecting on a pair of free throws before coming down and hitting a trey with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter to give LETU a 5-3 lead.

In what would become a back-and-forth opening period, UTT would score the next four points of the game before an Alexandria Thorne bucket knotted the game at 7-7 as part of three lead changes and three ties.

Following a second 4-0 surge for Texas-Tyler, LeTourneau would connect on a Claudia Moonsammy triple followed by Thorne’s to claim a 13-11 lead before a final basket by the Patriots tied things at 13-13 heading to the second.

Points would be far and few in between for both squads in the opening stages of the second as Texas-Tyler would score the first four points of the second quarter before an Alyssa Abrams free throw cut the deficit for the YellowJackets down to 17-14.

The final 11 points of the first half would wind up falling in favor of Texas-Tyler as LeTourneau would be forced to trail 28-14 at the break after some unlucky bounces on multiple shots in the quarter.

Three-point shooting would become a focal point for both teams to open the third quarter with the Patriots and YellowJackets combining to make three of their first four shots come from the outside.

As part of the barrage, Texas-Tyler would get back-to-back three’s from Shadazia Birchette and Carissa Spiker to go up 41-17 but would be quickly answered by a Thorne triple with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.

The up-tempo pace of the quarter would close out the third with Texas-Tyler and LeTourneau combining to score 12 points in the final 2:53 as LETU would face a 48-25 deficit with 10 minutes remaining to try and mount a comeback.

Matching each other bucket-for-bucket, LETU and UTT would find themselves picking up where they left off to end the third quarter as the YellowJackets would break through with a 7-2 run to gain some momentum and trail 52-32 with 7:49 remaining.

Four straight points for Texas-Tyler would briefly put things on hold for LeTourneau, but Thorne would prove once again to come up with a big shot by hitting a three which would be followed up by a Moonsammy triple just two minutes later.

The two treys would be part of an 8-2 YellowJacket run that saw LETU close the gap to 58-40, but it would ultimately prove to be too much offense by the Patriots down the stretch as LeTourneau never could fully close the gap.

Key Stats:

Points in the paint would prove to be the most significant difference in the game as Texas-Tyler outscored LeTourneau 36-8 in the paint while also getting 23 points from bench players.

A 50 percent (7-for-14) outing from the three-point line in the second half would help LETU hit 10 triples in the game compared to just a 4-of-21 (19 percent) performance from the Patriots.

Thorne led the YellowJackets with 19 points and four rebounds while Whitfield would grab a team-best 11 rebounds.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will get a second shot at the University of the Ozarks on Saturday, February 2 with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off against the Eagles from Solheim Arena. Ozarks is coming off back-to-back losses to East Texas Baptist University and is now 11-10 overall and 7-5 in American Southwest Conference action heading into Saturday.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com