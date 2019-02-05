LeTourneau University – Sports

Alex Hindman Named ASC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time this season, and second time in his career, LeTourneau University sophomore track and field athlete Alex Hindman has been named the American Southwest Conference Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday, February 2nd.

Hindman set a new school record by clearing 4.98 meters (16 ft.- 4 in.) in the pole vault, to take third place at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock on Saturday. His mark is fifth-best in NCAA Division III this season and breaks the previous school-record by four inches.

A mechanical engineering major at LeTourneau University, Hindman is the son of Eric and Jenny Hindman.