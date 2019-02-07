LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Basketball Holds Off Louisiana College For 91-77 Road Win.

PINEVILLE, La. – Scoring 10 of the first 11 points of the game and 13 of the final 21 points in the contest, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team picked up a big 91-77 road victory over Louisiana College at the H.O. West Field House in Pineville, Louisiana on Thursday, February 7.

LeTourneau now sits at 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the American Southwest Conference while sweeping the season series from the Wildcats who fall to 16-6 overall and 9-5 in ASC action.

How It Happened:

Freshman Elijah Gerber would make significant contributions in the opening minutes as a Nate West triple would be followed by a layup, block, rebound, and three from Gerber to force an LC timeout with 18:09 left in the first half.

After Louisiana College would get on the board with a free throw, West would hit on a fast break jumper in the paint and would be followed up by an Andrew Eberhardt triple as the YellowJackets would fire on all cylinders to grab a 13-1 lead less than three minutes into the game.

The LETU lead would grow to 16 at 19-3 following a West triple before seeing Louisiana College on a 7-0 run to close the gap back down to single-digits at 19-10.

LeTourneau would manage to keep their lead in double-digits throughout the next several minutes of play and threaten to extend their lead past the 16-point margin held early on but would see the Wildcats manage to hang around despite the 10-plus point deficit.

Three-point shooting would be a big boost for LETU to open the lead by going seven-for-11 from beyond the arc to start the game as the YellowJackets would grab a 49-38 lead at the break.

Kae’Ron Baker for Louisiana College and Caleb Loggins for LeTourneau would have a back-and-forth start to the second half by trading the first four buckets of the period to keep the LETU advantage at 11 two-plus minutes into the half.

A bit of a scoring drought would then find its way to the YellowJackets as Louisiana College would close the gap to as few as five at 53-48 before seeing Eberhardt connect on a three to push the lead back to eight.

The back-and-forth between teams would continue as LC would get the gap down to four at 59-55 with 14:02 remaining in the game but saw LeTourneau score six of the next eight points to go back up nine over the next four minutes of action.

LETU would then push their lead back to the double-digit mark by trading two-point Louisiana College baskets with three-point baskets of their own and look to put things away early after holding a 76-62 lead with 7:25 remaining.

Louisiana College would make one more run at the YellowJackets to cut the 14-point lead in half over the next 1:11 of action but see LeTourneau respond with a 10-1 run to match their most significant point of the game at 86-70 with 3:44 remaining.

Free-throw shooting would then allow the YellowJackets to limit the Wildcats to just a 7-5 advantage in the final minutes as LETU would avoid needing late-game heroics as they did in Longview against LC.

Key Stats:

The starting lineup for LeTourneau would play a significant role in the victory as the YellowJackets scored just three bench points in the game while getting double-digit points out of four of the five starters.

West (25 points) and Loggins (24 points) would be the top two scorers in the game while adding eight and seven rebounds each despite Louisiana College holding a 52-42 advantage on the glass.

Turnovers would also loom large in the contest as the YellowJackets forced 17 Louisiana College turnovers and scored 22 points off turnovers while allowing the Wildcats to score just 12 off nine LETU turnovers.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will play one more road game on Saturday, February 9 at Belhaven University with tip-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The Blazers suffered an 84-83 defeat at the hands of East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening.

Overtime Proves Unkind To LeTourneau Women’s Basketball In 61-58 Road Loss At Louisiana College

PINEVILLE, Louisiana- After leading by as many as 18, the LeTourneau University women’s basketball would see a late Louisiana College rally force overtime before falling by a final score of 61-58 at the H.O. West Field House in Pineville, Louisiana on Thursday, February 7.

The YellowJackets drop to 5-17 overall and 2-11 in American Southwest Conference action while the win allows the Wildcats to move to .500 with a 7-7 conference record while they sit at 10-11 on the season.

How It Happened:

The YellowJackets would be quick to jump on the Wildcats as they used a seven-point first quarter performance from Keauna Whitfield to grab a 15-6 lead heading into the second period.

The LeTourneau offense would look to build on their lead as they earned the first six points of the quarter as Louisiana College didn’t see their first basket of the second period until 5:45 remaining in the first half which allowed LETU to open a 21-8 lead.

After a series of turnovers exchanged between both squads, a jumper from Alexandria Thorne would be the last points of the half to give the YellowJackets a 25-13 lead heading into the break.

A foul-happy third quarter led to six trips to the free throw line for the Wildcats as they converted on all six free throw attempts to pull themselves within single digits as the third quarter ended.

The final minute of action in the third quarter saw the two teams combine for a total of seven points with the YellowJackets holding a 43-34 advantage.

The charity stripe would continue to be a boon for the Wildcats as Louisiana College would score four of their first 10 points at the free throw line to pull within four at 48-44 before seeing LETU respond with a Chauntel Acosta layup to go back up six with 5:35 left in regulation.

LC would manage to make another run and close within a single point at 51-50 with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter.

After seeing Louisiana College knot things at 52-52, LETU would get a layup from Olivia Eweni to make it 54-52 with 1:07 left in regulation but the Wildcats would answer as they scored with 24 seconds left before holding strong on defense to push the game into overtime.

The opening minutes of the extra period would see the two teams combine for eight points and leave the score tied at 58-58 with 2:44 remaining in overtime as turnovers would start to become an issue for the YellowJackets.

Two of the final three possessions for LETU would come without a shot attempt as Louisiana College would once again turn up the pressure and score the final three points of the game to earn a 61-58 victory.

Key Stats:

LC would see 25 of their points come off turnovers by the YellowJackets while LETU would turn 15 Louisiana College turnovers into 13 points.

Thorne would see her second-best shooting performance of the season to finish with a team-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds while Acosta added 12 points and eight rebounds of her own.

Shooting percentage would reflect the neck and neck contest as the YellowJackets shot 35.0 percent (21-of-60) from the field while the Wildcats connected on 33.8 percent (23-for-68) of their shots.

What’s Next?

The YellowJackets will play their last road game of the regular-season continue east to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Belhaven University on Saturday, February 9th at 1 p.m. Belhaven will enter Saturday’s matchup with a 7-14 overall record as LeTourneau will look to sweep the season series against the Blazers.

