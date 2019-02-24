LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Track and Field Get Jump Start On Outdoor Season In Abilene.

Sending athletes to two different meets, the LeTourneau University women’s track and field team would get a jump start on their 2019 outdoor season. While at the Hardin-Simmons Relays they would also see Kennady Poling and Kaylee Packer compete in the pole vault at the Great American Conference Championships/Last Chance All-Comers Meet. It was held on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, February 23.

In Norman, Packer would set a school record by clearing 3.05 meters (10 ft. – 0 in.) while Poling would tie her personal best by making the mark of 2.75 meters (9 ft. – 0.25 in.). Both marks conclude the 2019 indoor season for the YellowJackets who will now turn their focus over to the outdoor season.

The first outdoor meet of the season would prove equally as successful for LETU as the YellowJackets would see Alexis Segura (12:30.02), Victoria Hood (13:27.36) and Allison Fuller (14:57.89) sweep the top three spots in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as part of eight top-five finishes. Sophomore Tori Field would record two top-three finishes by taking second in the long jump with a mark of 4.57 meters (15 ft. – 0 in.) before taking third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.44). Also earning top-three finishes was the 4×100 meter relay team consisting of Kristyn Matthews, Field, Georgianna Roeder, and Ro Galloway (54.15) and Lexi Funk in the 400-meter hurdles (1:16.49) as both results earned third-place finishes.

LeTourneau’s lone other top-five finish on Saturday came from Rebekah Stevenson in the hammer throw (35.33 meters, 115 ft. – 11 in.) before earning a 10th-place finish in the discus throw (26.93 meters, 88 ft. – 4 in.). The trio McKenzie Craycraft (5,000 meters – 22:38.30) Galloway (100 meters – 12.93) and Alicia Griscom (hammer throw – 32.51 meters, 106 ft. – 8 in.) all took sixth in their respective events with Griscom also competing in the discus (21.84 meters, 71 ft. – 8 in.). Also competing for LeTourneau in Abilene on Saturday was Matthews in the 100 meters (13.13) and 200 meters (28.41) along with Funk in the 100-meter hurdles (19.05) and Bridey Davis in the 5,000 meters (25:42.00).

What’s Next?

The shortest road trip of the season will see the YellowJackets travel to Bullard, Texas on Friday, March 1 to take part in the Marc Randle Classic which will be hosted by the University of Texas-Tyler.

