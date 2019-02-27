LeTourneau University – Sports

Keauna Whitfield, Alexandria Thorne Named All-ASC East Honorable Mention

RICHARDSON, Texas – LeTourneau University women’s basketball players Keauna Whitfield and Alexandria Thorne made the American Southwest Conference East Division Honorable-Mention team for their performances throughout the 2018-19 season, announced by the conference offices on Monday, February 25.

Whitfield appeared in and started 24 games for LETU after being named to the ASC Preseason Players to watch list, scoring 245 points (10.2 PPG) this season. The Rosebud, Texas native also hauled in a team-high 203 rebounds and assisted on 53 baskets while recording 36 steals. Among the ASC leaders, Whitfield ranked fourth with 8.5 rebounds per game and second in minutes played after averaging 35.3 minutes per contest.

Earning her first postseason accolades, Thorne would garner All-ASC Honorable Mention after leading the YellowJackets in scoring with 12.4 points per game and scoring a team-best 311 points after starting all 25 games this season for LETU. The Flint, Texas native also averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and added 43 assists and 37 steals while connecting on shots beyond the arc at nearly a 33 percent mark. Thorne’s scoring average of 12.4 would be the 16th-best mark in the ASC this season with her 1.6 made three-point field goals per game ranking 10th among all ASC players.

