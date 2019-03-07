LeTourneau University – Sports

Four From LETU Men’s Track and Field Named USTFCCCA All-Region

New Orleans, LA – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced the All-Region honorees for the 2019 NCAA Division III indoor track & field season with LeTourneau University pole vaulters Alex Hindman, Austin Parrish, Jack Miller, and Collin Jones all earning the All-Region distinction.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the region’s top-3 relays teams. Used for this award – Atlantic, Central, Great Lakes, Mideast, Midwest, New England, South/Southeast, and West – match those used during the cross country season.

Hindman, Parrish, and Miller will all compete at the 2019 NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships this Friday, with the pole vault slated to get underway at 1 p.m. (ET). Hindman will enter the meet with the sixth-best qualified mark in the NCAA this season (4.98 meters) while Miller and Parrish both have the eighth-best mark posted by an NCAA Division III pole vaulter (4.88 meters). Jones narrowly missed out on qualifying for the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships and concluded his indoor season with a personal-best mark of 4.67 meters.

This year’s NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships will take place at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts on March 8 and 9.

