LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Tennis Snags 5-4 Victory Over Gordon College.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – Managing to split six singles matches to go along with two wins in doubles action, the LeTourneau University women’s tennis team would earn a 5-4 victory over Gordon College at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Tuesday, March 12.

Earning their third victory of the season, LETU is now 3-6 overall while the Fighting Scots fall to 11-6 overall after falling for the first time at Spring Tennis Fest.

Doubles victories for the YellowJackets would come from Katharine Waldthausen and Maddison Brackenreg at number one doubles (8-2) as well as Gracie Favela and Terin Murray at number two doubles (8-2). Gordon managed to pick up a victory at number three doubles over Mimi Samdi and Lauren Rockwell by a score of 8-4 to make things 2-1 heading into singles action.

Following a shift to the lineup due to injury, LETU would see Brackenreg pick up a 6-0, 6-1 win at number one singles while Favela earned a 6-4, 6-4 win at number two singles. Murray would push her number three singles record to 3-2 overall on the season with a 6-1, 6-2 victory to help the YellowJackets clinch the match before seeing Rockwell fall 6-0 7-6 (8-6) at number four singles, Samdi 6-0, 6-1 at number five singles, and Hannah Moore 6-0, 6-1 at number six singles.

One more match remains for LETU this week as the YellowJackets take on Washington College (Maryland) tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Shorewomen have only played three matches this season and are 1-2 overall after dropping a 7-2 decision to Lake Forest College on Sunday.

LeTourneau Men’s Basketball Earns ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award.

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the third consecutive year and fourth time in five years, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team has been awarded the American Southwest Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Team Sportsmanship Award for the ASC East Division.

Overall, it is the fifth time in school history that LETU has been honored with the award, with the other awards coming in 2009, 2015, 2017, and 2018. Other honorees for the sportsmanship award during the basketball season include Howard Payne University representing the ASC men’s West Division selection while the University of Texas Dallas (East) and Sul Ross State University (West) were honored from the women’s side.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season. The 2018-19 year marks the 12th season the award has been presented by vote of the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committees of the American Southwest Conference.

The next ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Awards will be named after the 2019 spring season.

American Southwest Conference Winter 2018-19 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Awards

Presented by the 13 ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committees

Men’s Basketball Women’s Basketball East Division: LeTourneau East Division: UT Dallas West Division: Howard Payne West Division: Sul Ross State

Alex Hindman Named ASC Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second time, this season and fourth time in his career, LeTourneau University sophomore track and field athlete Alex Hindman has been named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships on Friday, March 8.

Hindman became the first All-American in school history by placing sixth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. The Seminole, Texas native cleared 4.90 meters (16 ft.- 0.75 in.), well surpassing his mark of 4.75 meters at last year’s NCAA Championships that gave him a ninth-place finish.

A mechanical engineering major at LeTourneau University, Hindman is the son of Eric and Jenny Hindman.

