LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis Drops Home Match To Concordia Texas.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Playing at home for the first time in nearly two weeks, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team would be unable to shake off the rust in a 9-0 home defeat to Concordia University at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Friday, March 22.

LETU now sits at 6-6 overall on the year while the Tornadoes improved to 4-1 on the season.

All three doubles matches would be tightly contested as number one doubles would go to a tiebreaker in an 8-7 (7-4) loss for Jimmie Henson and Christian Farris while Bobby Clark and Nathan Schmidt would fall 8-6 at number two doubles. James Estrada and Zac Crowley-Kurth would team up at number three doubles but be unable to pull out a win in an 8-5 loss.

Singles play proved to be equally competitive as Henson would fall 6-4, 6-4 at number one singles while Farris dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision at number two singles. Playing at number three singles, Schmidt would fall by scores of 6-3, 6-2 while Clark would push the number four singles to match to a first-set tiebreak in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 defeat. The other two singles matches would see Crowley-Kurth fall 6-1, 6-4 while Jeffrey Golladay dropped a 6-3, 6-2 number six singles decision.

What’s Next?

LETU will head back out on the road to take on Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas on Sunday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Due to forecasted weather that is supposed to move into the East Texas area on Saturday, the LeTourneau University baseball team has announced schedule changes for this weekend’s non-conference series at the University of Texas-Tyler.

LETU will now take on UTT in a 4:00 p.m. doubleheader on Friday afternoon with Saturday now consisting of a single nine-inning game scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday’s first-game will include seven-innings, with game two being played as a nine-inning contest 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Live video and live stat links (courtesy of Texas-Tyler) can be found at www.letuathletics.com for all three games this weekend.

