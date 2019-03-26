LeTourneau University – Sports

Katharine Waldthausen Named ASC East Co-Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas- The first time this season and the first time in her career, LeTourneau University senior women’s tennis player Katharine Waldthausen has been named American Southwest Conference East Division Co-Women’s Player of the week for her performances against Concordia University Texas and Texas Lutheran during the week of March 19-25.

Waldthausen went 4-0 at No. 1 singles and doubles over the week as she earned a 6-3, 6-0 singles win and teamed with Maddison Brackenreg for an 8-1 victory against Concordia Texas. The senior then played a crucial part in the YellowJackets’ 6-3 road win at Texas Lutheran, posting a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 singles win and an 8-6 doubles victory.

A native of Konigstein, Germany, Waldthausen is majoring in political science at LeTourneau University.

