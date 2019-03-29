LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Baseball Drops Series Opener To Louisiana College 13-1.

LONGVIEW, Texas – In their first American Southwest Conference game since February 24, the LeTourneau University baseball team would be downed by a hot-hitting Louisiana College by a final score of 13-1 in game one of a three-game series at Conrad-Vernon Field on Thursday, March 28.

LETU falls to 15-10 overall and 5-2 in the ASC while the Wildcats, who are receiving votes in the latest D3baseball.com top 25 poll, run their win streak to 15 to improve to 19-5 overall and 7-3 in the ASC.

Louisiana College would break out for three runs in the first and add a single-run in the third as the YellowJackets would be held to just one hit through the first five innings of play. The Wildcats turned a 4-0 lead into a 9-0 lead following a five-run fourth inning on five hits as six of the first seven batters of the inning would reach base including a three-run home run to cap off the series.

LC managed to tack on one run in the sixth on an RBI single before seeing momentum killed on a double-play and lineout to end the inning in consecutive at-bats. They would give up one run to LeTourneau in the bottom of the sixth as Jacob Jones, and Noah Mahoney combined for two hits with two outs to score the run.

Another run by Louisiana College in the top of the seventh pushed the Wildcat lead back to 10 at 11-1 following a one-out walk, double, and an RBI groundout before scoring two runs on three hits in the top of the ninth. LETU would be unable to get any offensive production put together throughout the game as the final 10 batters of the game for the YellowJackets were retired in order.

A combination of five pitchers would be used by LeTourneau in the contest, with freshman Lance Koch throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits to lead LETU. Strikeouts would be problematic for the YellowJackets as 12 strikeouts were recorded by Wildcat pitchers compared to just two walks and three hits. Louisiana College would blast out 21 singles in the game with seven hits going for extra-bases.

What’s Next?

Tomorrow will feature a 1:00 pm doubleheader between the two squads to close out what will be an early weekend due to the potential for rain on Saturday. Game one will consist of a seven-inning game with game two being nine innings which will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

