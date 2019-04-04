LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Tennis Falls To East Texas Baptist 8-1.

LONGVIEW, Texas- Despite an early victory at number one doubles, the LeTourneau University women’s tennis team would drop an American Southwest Conference home match to East Texas Baptist University by a score of 8-1 on Wednesday, April 3 at the Davis Tennis Courts.

The loss drops the YellowJackets to 6-8 on the year, and 1-1 in ASC play while the Tigers move to 10-5 on the season and remain perfect at 2-0 in conference action.

Starting off the day for the YellowJackets, Katharine Waldthausen and Gracie Favela won a hard-fought battle at number one doubles by grinding out an 8-6 win. Unable to add another win tally for the LETU women were Terin Murray and Lauren Rockwell at number two doubles (8-0) along with Samantha Trevino and Mimi Samdi at number three doubles (8-1).

Hoping to make up some ground in singles play, Waldthausen (number one singles) and Favela (number two singles) both fell by scores of 6-4, 6-4 as East Texas Baptist would grab a 4-1 lead with four matches to play. The game would be clinched by the Tigers with a win at number three singles as Murray dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision while Rockwell fell at number four singles by scores of 6-1, 6-1. Trevino would pick up a first set victory at number five singles by a score of 6-2, but would wind up falling in three sets 2-6, 6-0, 10-2 before Samdi would end the match with a 6-0, 6-2 defeat at number six singles.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, April 6 against the University of the Ozarks at 10:00 am in Clarksville, Arkansas. The Eagles will enter the match holding a .500 record on the season at 6-6 and a 1-0 mark in ASC play. If weather forces any changes to the scheduled match date and time, they will be announced on both the LeTourneau University athletics website and social media outlets.

