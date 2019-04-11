LeTourneau University – Sports

Late-Innings Magic Gives LeTourneau Softball 2-1 Home Win Over Texas-Dallas.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Finding themselves in a pitcher’s duel to open up a critical three-game American Southwest Conference series, the LeTourneau University softball team would score one run in the bottom of the sixth and score the game-winning run in walk-off style. That came in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 home win over Texas-Dallas at the LETU Softball Field on Thursday, April 11.

LETU is now 18-13 overall and 15-10 in ASC action while the Comets fall to 14-14 overall and 10-11 in the ASC.

Pitching set the tone for both the YellowJackets and UTD early in the game as just two hits would be had in the opening three innings of play with the Comets hitting a two-out solo home run in the top of the second to grab the lead. LETU would threaten in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of one-out hits to put two runners on but would be unable to push across any runs as Texas-Dallas would remain on top 1-0.

UTD would look to add to their lead in the top of the fifth with a one-out double and base runner reaching by error, but it would be LeTourneau who would flip the script on the Comets to escape the jam unscathed and keep things at a one-run deficit. A leadoff home run by senior Macey Mize would get even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth as LETU would see the inning end on a double-play but gain new life with the scored tied.

Things would appear as though Texas-Dallas would be poised to take the lead in the top of the seventh by loading the bases with one out. However, freshman Bailey Richey would strike out the final two batters of the inning to prevent any runs from scoring and give LETU a chance at a walk-off win in the bottom half of the inning.

A Katelyn Trombley single to start off the bottom of the seventh and Richey sacrifice bunt would put the game-winning run at second base when LETU would call on pinch-hitter Tori Hudson to come through in a big moment. Hudson would put the ball in play to the right side of the infield and force a quick throw from the Comet second-baseman that would end up going past the first baseman as Trombley would manage to score from second and give LeTourneau the win.

Richey earned herself a complete-game win in the circle, striking out four and allowing just one run on six hits. Despite being limited to only four hits in the contest, LETU would take advantage of three Texas-Dallas errors and two walks to earn the victory.

What’s Next?

A day of celebration is for LeTourneau on Friday, April 12 as the YellowJackets will host senior day and “For the Heroes” day before the first pitch of a 2:00 pm doubleheader with Texas-Dallas. LETU will honor lone senior Macey Mize while also taking time to honor fallen military service members and their families while wearing special uniforms. Each LeTourneau softball player has chosen a fallen service member to play for an honor tomorrow. The family is providing their uniform after the game.

