LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis ASC East Champions, To Host ASC Tournament April 25-27.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Following a perfect 4-0 mark in American Southwest Conference East Division play, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team has won the ASC East Division regular-season title and will host the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament April 25-27 at the Davis Tennis Courts on the campus of LeTourneau University.

LETU recently concluded their regular-season with an 11-7 overall which included a 6-0 mark in actual road contests this past season and will be making their sixth consecutive appearance in the ASC postseason tournament. In their four ASC matches, the YellowJackets would earn 9-0 road sweeps over University of the Ozarks and Louisiana College while also receiving a 7-2 home win over Belhaven and 8-1 victory over East Texas Baptist.

The 2019 ASC Men’s Tennis Tournament will get underway on Thursday, April 25th when LeTourneau takes on the number four seed from the West Division at 4:30 p.m. Conference play will finish up this weekend for both the ASC East and West divisions, with an official tournament bracket released late Saturday night.

You can find Information regarding the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament on the Tournament Central web page, which will have the 2019 bracket once it is made official along with a list of competing teams, photo galleries from each match, and box scores following the conclusion of each game. 2019 ASC Men’s Tennis Tournament Central.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com