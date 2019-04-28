LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis Moves Past UMHB 6-1, Advances To ASC Semifinals

LONGVIEW, Texas – Playing on their home court in their opening match of the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team would make grab a 3-0 lead after doubles and never look back in a 6-1 victory over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Thursday, April 25.

LETU moves on to Friday’s ASC Semifinals with a record of 12-8 while the Crusaders see their 2019 campaign come to a close at 7-7 overall.

All three doubles matches would go the way of the YellowJackets by scores of 8-4, with LeTourneau having to shake off some early match jitters to pull away late in all three matches to go up 3-0 heading to singles play. Jimmie Henson and Christian Farris would keep their month-long winning streak alive at number one doubles while James Estrad and Zac Crowley-Kurth (number two doubles) along with Nathan Schmidt and Bobby Clark (number three doubles) all took care of business in their matches.

Playing more relaxed and just two points away from a match win, LETU would see Farris put the YellowJackets up 4-0 following a 6-2, 6-0 win at number two singles before UMHB would grab a point at number three singles 6-3, 6-2 over Crowley-Kurth.

The rest of the matches would all be closely contested as LeTourneau saw the match end with the number one singles and number six singles matches ending nearly simultaneously with Henson earning a 6-4, 6-3 win at number one singles and Clark winning 7-5, 6-4 over his opponent. Unfinished matches would see Schmidt leading his opponent at number four singles 6-0, 6-6 (1-3) while Paulo Cressio was trailing 6-2, 4-2 at the point of the match being clinched.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will get to enjoy the comfort of playing at home once again on Friday, April 26 when the YellowJackets play host to the University of Texas-Dallas for the second time this season. UTD took a 7-2 decision in the LETU season opener on February 17 as the match will be the second of two ASC Men’s Tennis Tournament Semifinal matches on the campus of LeTourneau University on Friday. The first semifinal match of the day will feature upset winner Hardin-Simmons University taking on Concordia Texas at 10:30 a.m. with the advancing teams meeting up on Saturday morning.

