LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Tennis To Face Off With McMurry In ASC Tournament On Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau University women’s tennis team will make their sixth consecutive appearance in the American Southwest Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament and will enter as the number two seed out of the East Division to take on McMurry University at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at the UTD Tennis Courts on the Campus of Texas-Dallas.

LETU enters tournament play with an 8-9 overall record but has won four of their final six matches to end the regular season and posted a 3-1 mark in ASC East Division Play. Of the seven teams that qualified for the 2019 ASC Women’s Tennis Tournament, the YellowJackets have faced off against six of the seven teams with the only team not appearing on the regular-season schedule for LeTourneau being the number two seed in the west division Hardin-Simmons University.

In their previous match, this season against the War Hawks, LETU would wind up on the wrong end of a 5-4 decision as McMurry would battle back from a 2-1 deficit after doubles to take four of the six singles matches to earn a home victory over the YellowJackets on March 2. The match would ultimately prove to come down to the number one singles match that would go to a third-set tiebreaker as Katharine Waldthausen, and Samantha Ritz would split the first two sets before Ritz earned a 10-8 tiebreak win for the point that would be the difference in the team score.

Thursday’s match will be the first for LeTourneau since April 15 when the YellowJackets hosted Texas-Tyler for senior day, as LETU will look to earn their first ASC Tournament victory. Leading the way for the YellowJackets will be Waldthausen and Maddison Brackenreg who together have earned 10 wins at number one doubles and combined for a total of 17 wins at number one and two singles. Waldthausen has gone 7-3 in her past 10 singles matches while Brackenreg has posted an 8-2 mark in her most recent events with the two going 8-2 over their previous ten games at number one doubles.

The winner of Thursday’s LETU vs. McMurry matchup will face off against the winner of host Texas-Dallas and Louisiana College on Friday at 2 p.m. in the 2019 American Southwest Conference Semifinals. On the other side of the bracket will be Hardin-Simmons taking on the University of the Ozarks in the opening match of the day at 9 a.m. before making way for East Texas Baptist and Concordia Texas to face off at 11:30 a.m.

All fans attending the tournament are requested to park in either lot J or lot U, which are both adjacents of the UTD Tennis Courts. If inclement weather causes any delays or facility changes, the announcement will be made on social media and the ASC Women’s Tennis Tournament page found at the top of the page.

LeTourneau Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth At ASC Championships, Five Named All-Conference

KERRVILLE, Texas – Posting a final-round score of 321, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team would land a fourth-place finish at the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf Championships hosted at Comanche Trace Country Club in Kerrville, Texas on Tuesday, April 30th.

LETU’s three day total of 932 was eight strokes better than fifth-place Hardin-Simmons (940) and 11 strokes better than Mary Hardin-Baylor (943) in sixth. Winning the ASC Championship was Concordia University Texas with a three-day total of 892 while McMurry University (909) and Texas-Dallas (916) claimed the top three spots in the nine-team tournament.

Four of the five YellowJacket golfers who competed in the conference championship meet would earn all-conference honors as LeTourneau would be led by Landon Oney who finished tied for third following a final-round one-over 73 which featured two birdies and one eagle on his round. Narrowly missing out on a second consecutive top-10 finish at the ASC Championships was junior Cory Gillespie who carded a final round 79 to finish with a three-day total of 230 to take 11th overall. Wes Nolen would finish out his first ASC Championship meet with a final-round score of 83 to finish with a total of 240 and tie for 27th overall while Dalton Northcutt finished one stroke back with a total of 241 (70-85-86) to tie for 29th overall. Also competing for LeTourneau was Alex Koll who took 42nd with a total of 257 after a final round 90.

The all-conference honors would trio of Oney, Gillespie and Reed Fisher all earning second-team all-conference honors while Nolen and Northcutt were both named honorable mention all-conference. The five honorees are the most in a single-season for LeTourneau University with all five golfers returning next season for the YellowJackets.

