LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Baseball Set For ASC Tournament Championship Series In Austin.

LONGVIEW, Texas – A week after going undefeated in the 2019 American Southwest Conference Baseball Tournament Blue Bracket, the LeTourneau University baseball team will make their first-ever appearance in the ASC Tournament Gold Bracket Series beginning on Thursday, May 7th at Concordia University Texas in Austin, Texas.

The Gold Bracket Championship Series format, which was instituted for the 2016 postseason, matches the winners of the ASC Tournament Red and Blue Brackets in a best-of-three series with the winner earning the ASC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament.

LETU entered the final week of the regular-season needing a win just to qualify for the ASC Tournament, and has won four of their past five games to qualify as the eight seed before going on to knock off ASC regular-season champion Howard Payne University, fourth-seeded Louisiana College, and fifth-seeded Texas-Dallas to find their way into the championship series. The Tornadoes enter the best-of-three series having won five straight games, including a perfect 3-0 record last week in the ASC Tournament Red Bracket after defeating Sul Ross State and East Texas Baptist twice.

Games one is set for a 6 p.m. start at Tornado Field on Thursday evening with the host Tornadoes serving as the home team while game two will be Friday night at 6 p.m. with LeTourneau serving as the home team despite the game being played on the campus of CTX. If the two teams were to split the first two games, LETU and Concordia would play a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th.

On the season, LETU is 24-19 overall and 11-11 in true road contests and is led by a .329 batting average from junior Brandon Ramirez . The Willis, Texas native was named to the ASC Tournament Blue Bracket All-Tournament Team alongside Tournament Blue Bracket MVP Eli Birriel who is hitting .306 on the season and is a perfect 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts.

Pitching proved to be a key factor for the YellowJackets last weekend as the LeTourneau pitching staff would allow just three runs in each of the first two games of the ASC Tournament before hanging on to outlast Louisiana College 10-7 in the ASC Blue Bracket Championship game. Getting off to a good start will also be pivotal for LeTourneau in the series as LETU is 20-3 overall when leading after 6 innings but just 2-15 overall when they trail heading into the seventh.

CTX will bring a 32-10 overall record into the series which includes three wins over LeTourneau that took place in Austin back on April 18-19 as the Tornadoes look for their first ASC Tournament title since 2012. Brett Leiferman will lead Concordia into the weekend with a .371 batting average and 37 RBI as the Tornadoes are hitting .299 as a team in their 42 games. Pitching has been a bigger factor for CTX throughout the season with a team ERA of 3.20 and six shutouts.

Historically, this will be the fourth all-time postseason meeting between the two teams and just the second tournament that the YellowJackets and Tornadoes have faced off. All three of the previous meetings came back in 2014 at Tornado Field when LETU would go on to win their only ASC Tournament Title with a 6-4 victory in a winner-take-all elimination game.

LeTourneau Softball Lands Seven All-ASC Selections.

RICHARSON, Texas – Highlighted by two first-team selections and the 2019 American Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year, the LeTourneau University softball team would garner seven all-conference selections as part of the 2019 ASC Softball All-Conference Teams published on Tuesday, May 7.

Earning Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All-Conference would be junior Haydn Parker alongside first-team All-Conference selection Macey Mize while Ethel Warren and Bailey Richey were both named third-team All-Conference at their respective positions. Landing honorable-mention all-conference honors were Kennedi Dillow, Taylor Nichols, and Katelyn Trombley to round out the seven YellowJacket student-athletes named to the all-conference teams.

Parker was named Newcomer of the Year after a season that saw the Brock, Texas native finish second on the team in batting average with a .405 average with 19 extra-base hits and nine homes. Starting 38 of 41 games that LETU played, Parker drove in a team-best 47 RBI and finished with 49 hits, the second-most in single-season history.

Mize recently wrapped up a four-year playing career by appearing 37 games this past season and leading the YellowJackets with a .421 batting average to go along with a team-high 10 home runs and 35 RBI. The Waco, Texas native also stole a team-high 16 bases in 17 attempts and had a .813 slugging percentage to earn her second All-ASC honor.

Warren is named to the ASC All-Conference list for the second consecutive season by finishing as the only LeTourneau player to appear in and start all 41 games this season for the YellowJackets at the right field while posting a .362 batting average with 42 hits and 17 runs scored. With nine extra-base hits and 26 RBI, Warren would steal six bases and walk a team-high 19 times.

Richey earns third-team All-ASC honors after a freshman campaign that saw the Galena Park, Texas native finish with a team-best nine wins in the circle and start 22 games for the YellowJackets as a pitcher. 11 of Richey’s 22 starts would be complete games with a team-best 108.2 innings and a 3.54 ERA with 94 strikeouts.

Dillow made 36 starts for the YellowJackets this season and had a .342 batting average as the junior would collect nine doubles and one triple while driving in 18 runs and scoring 25 of her own. As LETU’s starting second baseman, Dillow posted a .976 fielding percentage and recorded 102 putouts with 64 assists.

Nichols broke on to the scene in her first year with LeTourneau by appearing in 35 games while starting 32 games to finish with a .333 batting average and 19 RBI. The Center, Texas native finished fourth on the team with four home runs and drove in 19 runs while scoring 20 runs of her own.

Trombley finished with the second-most games played among LETU players this season by appearing in and starting 39 games while hitting nine doubles, three triples, and four home runs. With a .336 batting average, Trombley would total 68 bases and steal four bags while making 52 putouts in center field.

As a team, LETU finished with a school-record 24 wins and 18 wins in ASC play while finishing third in the ASC regular-season. The YellowJackets graduate one senior from the 2019 squad and will return nine starters for next year’s team.

