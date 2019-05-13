LeTourneau University – Sports

35 Student-Athletes Earn Diplomas In Spring 2019 Commencement.
LONGVIEW, Texas – A total of 16 LeTourneau athletics teams were represented at LeTourneau University’s spring 2019 graduation commencement at the Belcher Center on the Longview campus on Saturday, May 11.
Among the LeTourneau University Class of 2019 were 35 student-athletes, 18 of which graduated with honors. 10 student-athletes earned the highest graduating distinction of Summa Cum Laude
.
In addition to the student-athletes, assistant softball coach Alessia Gallegos and assistant athletic trainer Courtney Sparks both earned their Master of Science in Health Care Administration to give the LETU athletic department a total of 37 graduates in the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.
The LeTourneau University Class of 2019 and newest members to the YellowJacket alumni family:
Baseball
Jacob Jones – Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science
Josh Raies – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)
Ryder Lognion – Bachelor of Business Administration
Nate Hoelker – Bachelor of Business Administration
Ryan Gibbs – Business Administration-Accounting Concentration, Bachelor of Science
Brandon Ramirez – Bachelor of Business Management
Andrew Harlan – Engineering – Electrical Concentration, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Travis Melton – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science
Gonzalo Sosa – Bachelor of Business Management
Men’s Basketball
Seth Mattson – Biology, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
C.J. Bird – Aviation Management – Professional Flight Concentration, Bachelor of Science
Chase Orlich – Business Administration – General Business Concentration, Bachelor of Science
Caleb Loggins – Business Administration – Marketing Concentration, Bachelor of Science
Women’s Basketball
Claudia Moonsammy – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Sha’Donnaver Young – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)
Men’s Cross Country
Michael Field – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)
Women’s Cross Country
Bridey Davis – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Men’s Golf
Mason Terry – Bachelor of Business Management
Men’s Soccer
David Trost – Engineering – Electrical Concentration, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)
Women’s Soccer
Sarah Harder – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Stephanie Sammon – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Victoria Ratliff – Psychology, Bachelor of Arts
Megan Hoffman – Counseling Psychology, Bachelor of Science
Softball
Macey Mize – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)
Men’s Tennis
Zac Crowley-Kurth – Computer Science, Bachelor of Science
Women’s Tennis
Gracie Favela – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science
Lauren Rockwell – Psychology, Bachelor of Science
Men’s Track and Field
Arvin Hrushka – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science
Cole Ironside – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science
Adrik Kling – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)
Evan Koehler – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)
Women’s Track and Field
Alexis Segura – Kinesiology-Sport Management, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Volleyball
Ashlyn Johnson – Mathematics, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Liz Williams – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Kelsie Jeffries – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)
Matt Kinney
Sports Information Director
Office: 903-233-3735
Cell: 903-736-7669
MattKinney@letu.edu
www.letuathletics.com