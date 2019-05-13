LeTourneau University – Sports

35 Student-Athletes Earn Diplomas In Spring 2019 Commencement.

LONGVIEW, Texas – A total of 16 LeTourneau athletics teams were represented at LeTourneau University’s spring 2019 graduation commencement at the Belcher Center on the Longview campus on Saturday, May 11.

Among the LeTourneau University Class of 2019 were 35 student-athletes, 18 of which graduated with honors. 10 student-athletes earned the highest graduating distinction of Summa Cum Laude

.

In addition to the student-athletes, assistant softball coach Alessia Gallegos and assistant athletic trainer Courtney Sparks both earned their Master of Science in Health Care Administration to give the LETU athletic department a total of 37 graduates in the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.

The LeTourneau University Class of 2019 and newest members to the YellowJacket alumni family:

Baseball

Jacob Jones – Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science

Josh Raies – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)

Ryder Lognion – Bachelor of Business Administration

Nate Hoelker – Bachelor of Business Administration

Ryan Gibbs – Business Administration-Accounting Concentration, Bachelor of Science

Brandon Ramirez – Bachelor of Business Management

Andrew Harlan – Engineering – Electrical Concentration, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Travis Melton – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science

Gonzalo Sosa – Bachelor of Business Management

Men’s Basketball

Seth Mattson – Biology, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

C.J. Bird – Aviation Management – Professional Flight Concentration, Bachelor of Science

Chase Orlich – Business Administration – General Business Concentration, Bachelor of Science

Caleb Loggins – Business Administration – Marketing Concentration, Bachelor of Science

Women’s Basketball

Claudia Moonsammy – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Sha’Donnaver Young – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)

Men’s Cross Country

Michael Field – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)

Women’s Cross Country

Bridey Davis – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Men’s Golf

Mason Terry – Bachelor of Business Management

Men’s Soccer

David Trost – Engineering – Electrical Concentration, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)

Women’s Soccer

Sarah Harder – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Stephanie Sammon – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Victoria Ratliff – Psychology, Bachelor of Arts

Megan Hoffman – Counseling Psychology, Bachelor of Science

Softball

Macey Mize – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude)

Men’s Tennis

Zac Crowley-Kurth – Computer Science, Bachelor of Science

Women’s Tennis

Gracie Favela – Kinesiology-Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science

Lauren Rockwell – Psychology, Bachelor of Science

Men’s Track and Field

Arvin Hrushka – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science

Cole Ironside – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science

Adrik Kling – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)

Evan Koehler – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude)

Women’s Track and Field

Alexis Segura – Kinesiology-Sport Management, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Volleyball

Ashlyn Johnson – Mathematics, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Liz Williams – Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Kelsie Jeffries – Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science (Summa Cum Laude)

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com