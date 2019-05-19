LeTourneau University – Sports

Three From LeTourneau Men’s Track Qualify For NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – LeTourneau University men’s track and field student-athletes Alex Hindman, Austin Parrish, and Jack Miller have qualified for the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held May 23-25 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio with the University of Mount Union and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission serving as hosts.

The pole-vaulting trio qualified as part of the top 20 declared student-athletes in their event that were accepted into the competition. Hindman and Parrish will enter the contest ranked seventh among the qualified pole vault participants with a season-best mark of 4.91 meters while Miller is ranked 14th with a target of 4.85 meters. This marks the second consecutive season that Hindman and Parrish have qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships while Miller will be making his first appearance at the Championship meet.

All three student-athletes for the YellowJackets also competed in the 2019 NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships, with Hindman becoming the program’s first All-American in school history by placing sixth.

The pole vault will get underway at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, May 25 and will be streamed live at ncaa.com as part of their championships streaming coverage.

Arvin Hrushka Sets Decathlon School-Record At Gregory Final Qualifier

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – With one final opportunity to try and better their marks in hopes of setting a national qualifying mark, the LeTourneau University men’s track and field team would send three student-athletes to the Gregory Final Qualifier hosted by North Central College at Bendetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville, Illinois on May 15-16.

Of the three student-athletes, LETU would see senior Arvin Hrushka set a school record in the decathlon by becoming the first athlete in the program to top the 6,000 point mark in the event by finishing with 6,014 points while Collin Jones would set a new personal record with a total of 5,888 points. Jack Miller would also compete for LeTourneau at the meet by clearing 4.63 meters (15 ft. – 2.25 in.) to take sixth in the event.

Hrushka’s school-record would come over two days and included times of 12.00 in the 100 meters, 16.36 in the 110-meter hurdles, 52.97 in the 400 meters, and 4:43.44 in the 1,500 meters. Field events would see the Kaiserslautern, Germany native post throws of 10.73 meters (35 ft. – 2.5 in.) in the shot put, 36.49 meters (119 ft. – 8 in.) in the discus, and 43.24 meters (141 ft. – 10 in.) in the javelin go along with mark of 1.72 meters (5 ft. – 7.75 in.) in the high jump get paired with a target of 4.10 meters (13 ft. – 5.25 in.) in the pole vault.

Jones would start strong in the multi-event by posting times of 11.31 in the 100 meters and 51.27 in the 400 meters to go along with a mark of 6.17 meters (20 ft. – 3 in.) in the long jump, 8.71 meters (28 ft. – 7 in.) in the shot put and 1.63 meters (5 ft. – 4.25 in.) in the high jump round out the first day of action. Thursday would see Jones post times of 16.02 in the 110-meter hurdles and 4:56.29 in the 1,500 meters go along with throws of 28.59 meters (93 ft. – 9 in.) in the discus and 36.88 meters (121 ft. – 0 in.) in the javelin get recorded with a mark of 4.20 meters (13 ft. – 9.25 in.) in the pole vault.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will find out early next week how many student-athletes have posted times or marks that rank inside the top-20 of all NCAA Division III student-athletes this season to qualify for the NCAA Division III National Meet. The meet, which will take place May 23-25, is being hosted at the SPIRE Insitute in Geneva, Ohio.

