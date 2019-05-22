LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Softball To Host Day Camp, June 27.

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University head softball coach Stan Wells has announced that the YellowJacket softball coaching staff will host a one-day, all-skills softball day camp on the campus of LeTourneau University this summer.

The camp will be held on Thursday, June 27, and will take place from 10:00 am until 3:30 pm for participants 8th grade through 12th grade. Campers will participate in offensive and defensive drills in the morning from 10 am – 12:30 pm with a live scrimmage to take place after lunch.

All participants in the LETU softball camp will be given a camp T-shirt, and will also have lunch provided as part of the camp cost of $80. All camp registrants will also have the option of participating in a tour of the campus following the conclusion of camp at 3:30 pm Camp registration will take place the morning of June 27 as camp participants arrive at the LeTourneau University campus.

Anyone seeking more information or with any questions should contact head softball coach Stan Wells at StanleyWells@LETU.edu.

LeTourneau Men’s Track Has Five Named USTFCCCA All-Region.

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced the All-Region honorees for the 2019 NCAA Division III outdoor track & field season with LeTourneau University pole vaulters Alex Hindman, Austin Parrish, and Jack Miller along with multi-event athletes Collin Jones and Arvin Hrushka all earning the All-South Region distinction.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each Region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the Region’s top-3 relays teams. The Regions used for this award – Atlantic, Central, Great Lakes, Mideast, Midwest, New England, South/Southeast, and West – match those used during the cross country season.

Hindman, Parrish, and Miller will all compete at the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships this Saturday, with the pole vault slated to get underway at 12:00 p.m. (ET). Hindman and Parrish will enter the contest ranked seventh among the qualified pole vault participants with a season-best mark of 4.91 meters while Miller is ranked 14th with a target of 4.85 meters.

This year’s NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships will take place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio May 23-25.

