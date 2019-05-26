LeTourneau University – Sports

Austin Parrish Finishes Fifth, Earns All-American Status At NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

GENEVA, Ohio. – Clearing a height of 4.85 meters (15 ft. – 11 in.), LeTourneau University men’s track and field sophomore Austin Parrish became the second All-American track athlete in school history and first in the outdoor portion of the season by taking fifth place at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday, May 25.

Parrish would be joined by teammates Jack Miller (17th) and Alex Hindman (No Height) at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, as the trio would all compete in the championship event.

Parrish would manage to clear heights of 4.45 meters, 4.60 meters, 4.75 meters, and 4.85 meters before being unable to make the bar set at 4.90 meters. Miller cleared the opening height of 4.45 meters and 4.60 meters before missing out at 4.75 meters to finish in a tie for 17th while Hindman would pass on the first two before being unable to clear 4.75 meters and thus not recording a height at the meet.

The championship meet marks the fourth-consecutive NCAA Division III Track Championship between indoor and outdoor that LeTourneau has had a representative in the pole-vault, which includes multiple competitors in each of the last three championships held. Parrish’s fifth-place finish is the best in school history by any LETU student-athlete at the NCAA Championships, edging out the sixth-place finish by Hindman at the 2019 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships back in March.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com