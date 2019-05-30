LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Tennis Teams Earn ASC SAAC Spring Sportsmanship Awards.
RICHARDSON, Texas – LeTourneau University was one of seven American Southwest Conference member institutions who were recognized by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as the YellowJacket men’s and women’s tennis teams were named the recipients of the SAAC Team Sportsmanship Awards for the spring of 2019.
The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches, and fans throughout the season. The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.
LeTourneau earned the award in the East Division as the LETU men add to their ASC-best six ASC SAAC Sportsmanship awards (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019) while the women are tied for the most in ASC history with five (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019). In total, five YellowJacket sports teams earned the ASC SAAC Sportsmanship award this season (women’s soccer, women’s cross country, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis).
The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 12th year during the 2018-19 sport seasons.
ASC Spring 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award
Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
Baseball: (co) East Texas Baptist, McMurry
Men’s Golf: Mary Hardin-Baylor
Women’s Golf: Hardin-Simmons
Softball: Sul Ross State
Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau
Men’s Tennis, West Division: Sul Ross State
Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau
Women’s Tennis, West Division: McMurry
Men’s Track & Field: (co) East Texas Baptist, Ozarks
Women’s Track & Field: East Texas Baptist
