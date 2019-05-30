LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Tennis Teams Earn ASC SAAC Spring Sportsmanship Awards.

RICHARDSON, Texas – LeTourneau University was one of seven American Southwest Conference member institutions who were recognized by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as the YellowJacket men’s and women’s tennis teams were named the recipients of the SAAC Team Sportsmanship Awards for the spring of 2019.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches, and fans throughout the season. The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.

LeTourneau earned the award in the East Division as the LETU men add to their ASC-best six ASC SAAC Sportsmanship awards (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019) while the women are tied for the most in ASC history with five (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019). In total, five YellowJacket sports teams earned the ASC SAAC Sportsmanship award this season (women’s soccer, women’s cross country, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis).

The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 12th year during the 2018-19 sport seasons.

ASC Spring 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award

Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Baseball: (co) East Texas Baptist, McMurry

Men’s Golf: Mary Hardin-Baylor

Women’s Golf: Hardin-Simmons

Softball: Sul Ross State

Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Men’s Tennis, West Division: Sul Ross State

Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Women’s Tennis, West Division: McMurry

Men’s Track & Field: (co) East Texas Baptist, Ozarks

Women’s Track & Field: East Texas Baptist

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director

Office: 903-233-3735

Cell: 903-736-7669

MattKinney@letu.edu

www.letuathletics.com