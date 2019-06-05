LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Soccer Releases 2019 Schedule.

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University head men’s soccer coach Collin Cone has released the 2019 match schedule, which will feature a total of 11 home matches for the YellowJackets.

In total, LETU will play 19 regular season matches along with one preseason scrimmage against outside competition and includes six home matches against American Southwest Conference foes.

“The 2018 season was a step in the right direction for the men’s soccer program here at LeTourneau University as we finished in the top 6 of the ASC and had the opportunity to play in the conference tournament,” said head coach Collin Cone when asked about the schedule. “In 2019 we are looking forward to having another young team as we have 25 incoming freshman and 2 transfers joining our young squad of 18 returners.” “We have 19 regular season games this year that consists of 11 home games and 8 road games, and I believe that the non-conference games will prepare our team well for the conference season as we are playing some quality opponents like Schreiner, Austin College, Centenary, Birmingham-Southern, Sewanee, and Millsaps.” “These types of teams will push us to grow together as a team and find solutions on the field before we play our tough conference schedule as we are opening up on the road with Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia.” “I am extremely excited about this season and think that we have a group coming in that is ready to compete for positions on the field, but also compete well in the conference.” “We look forward to all the home games this season as we get to play in front of our amazing fans and in an incredible atmosphere.”

After opening up the fall season with a home scrimmage against Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, August 24, the YellowJackets will officially begin their 2019 campaign. They will have a pair of road matches starting on Friday, August 30 at Schreiner University at 4:00 pm. LETU will conclude their two-game swing on Saturday, August 31 with a 4:00 pm match in Waxahachie, Texas against Southwestern Assemblies of God before hosting Jarvis Christian College at 7:30 pm for their home opener on Thursday, September 5.

Four of the final five non-conference matches on the schedule will take place at the friendly confines of the LETU Soccer Field as LeTourneau will host Austin College on Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 pm before making the short trip east to Shreveport, Louisiana to take on Centenary College at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10. The final three tune-ups ahead of American Southwest Conference play begins Friday, September 13 at 7:30 pm when LETU hosts Birmingham-Southern College before celebrating senior night the following day with a 7:30 pm kickoff against Sewanee. Millsaps College will be the final non-conference action of 2019 for LeTourneau as the Majors will visit Longview on Saturday, September 21 for a 7:00 pm start.

ASC play begins on Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 pm when LeTourneau travels to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor before closing out the road-trip at Concordia Texas in a rematch of last season’s ASC Tournament Quarterfinal at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 28. A return to the Joyce Family Athletic Village will take place on Thursday, October 3 when LETU will host McMurry University for a 7:30 pm match before hosting Hardin-Simmons University at 4:30 pm on Saturday, October 5.

A four-match homestand continues the following week with a pair of 7:30 pm matches on Thursday, October 10 against Louisiana College and Saturday, October 12 against Belhaven University before three of the final five matches taking place on the road. A trip to Clarksville, Arkansas and the University of the Ozarks will await the three-week road layoff on Thursday, October 17 at 3:30 pm as the split-road trip will conclude on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm against Texas-Dallas. The final two home matches of the season will take place beginning on October 24 at 7:30 pm against Howard Payne University before seeing Sul Ross State close out the regular season at home for the YellowJackets with a 3:30 pm matchup on Saturday, October 26.

The final week of the regular-season will feature just one game for the YellowJackets when LETU travels to Marshall, Texas to take on East Texas Baptist University at 7:30 pm on Friday, November 1 as LeTourneau will make final preparations in what hopes to be a second-consecutive ASC Tournament appearance.

LETU made their fifth all-time appearance in the American Southwest Conference postseason tournament last season after finishing sixth in the regular season. Last season, LETU earned their most wins in a single season since 2011 and had a four-match winning streak which was the best since 2005.

