LeTourneau University – Sports

MEN’S TENNIS

LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau University men’s tennis will make their fifth-consecutive American Southwest Conference tournament appearance on Thursday, May 3, when they travel to Richardson, Texas to take on host Texas-Dallas at 4:30 p.m.

LETU earned the number four seed in the ASC East Division and will take on the Comets, who won the ASC West Division Title and hosting rights after going 9-1 in the regular season.

The YellowJackets will be led by the number one doubles duo of Christian Farris and Jimmie Henson, who has posted a 12-4 overall record this year in doubles action. Farris and Henson also hold down the top two singles spots for LeTourneau, with Henson posting a team-high eight wins in singles play.

In the first match of the day, West Division No. 2 Hardin-Simmons (6-12, 5-1 ASC West) will play East No. 3 Ozarks (8-10, 3-2 ASC East) at 9 a.m., followed by East Division winner and four-time defending tournament champion Texas-Tyler (17-4, 5-0 ASC East) versus West Division No. 4 Concordia Texas (8-8, 2-4 ASC West) at 11:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., East Division No. 2 East Texas Baptist (5-9, 4-1 ASC East) will face West Division No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor (4-7, 3-3 ASC West).

Thursday’s winners will advance to Friday’s semifinal round with matches at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday’s title match is 11:00 a.m.

There is no admission charge for the event and per ASC policy, no pets will be allowed at the event except adequately marked, trained and permitted certified service animals.

As of now, everything is scheduled to take place on the campus of Texas-Dallas but could change due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Richardson area on Thursday. Any changes in the schedule will be posted on the ASC tournament as well as through social media channels of the competing schools and American Southwest Conference.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director