LeTourneau University – Sports

LEXINGTON, Kent. – The LeTourneau University volleyball team was honored with an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for academic excellence, praising their accomplishments in the classroom for the 2017-18 academic year.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 collective team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by the number of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while amassing a 619-team increase over the span of the last decade. Since the award’s inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 973.

LETU was one of 173 NCAA Division III institutions honored with the award which included five American Southwest Conference schools.

