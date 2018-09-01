LeTourneau University – Sports

LONGVIEW, Texas – Hosting their only home cross country meet of the season, the LeTourneau University men’s cross country team took third place in the seven-team Nicole Leman Invitational on the campus of LeTourneau University on Friday, August 31.

In the team race, the University of Texas-Tyler won the team event with a total of 26 points followed by East Texas Baptist with 58 points. The YellowJackets would follow the Tigers with a total of 83 points followed by Jacksonville College (92 points), Bossier Parish Community College (127 points), Mary Hardin Baylor (160 points) and Jarvis Christian College (178 points).

Leading the way for LETU on the individual side of things was sophomore Lorien Nightingale who turned in a top-10 finish by placing eighth with a time of 17:31.41 while Nathan Glastetter would come in 17th with a time of 18:27.25. Closely behind in 19th place would be freshman Jared Rose after clocking a time of 18:31.41 while Daniel Lopez took 23rd with a time of 18:46.89. The final two runners for the YellowJackets would be Wesley Anderson with a 32nd place finish and a time of 19:31.89 and Ethan Stubblefield who took 46th with a time of 21:22.09.

What’s Next?

A short trip down the road over to Tyler, TX will be up next for LeTourneau when they compete in the UT-Tyler Braveheart Invitational on Friday, September 7.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Trailing for a total time of just 10:46, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer team would overcome conceding an early opening goal to score three consecutive first-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory over visiting Schreiner University at the LETU Soccer Field in Longview, Texas on Friday, August 31.

With the win, LETU improves to 1-0 on the year as first-year head coach Collin Cone earns his first collegiate head coaching victory while the Mountaineers fall to 0-1 on the season.

An action-packed first half saw Schreiner jump out to a 1-0 lead just 5:59 into the game as a goal by Trey Brittenumn would put the YellowJackets in a deficit before newcomer Luis De La Torre found an open Alec Wier for an equalizer in the 17th minute.

With the score knotted at 1-1, both teams would look to take control of possession and force the other into an error that could take advantage of and claim a lead they could build off of. Possession found its way to Schreiner for a corner kick at the 25:44 mark of the first half before seeing LETU counter and put the pressure on the Mountaineers with a shot by Isaiah Johnson. The saved shot would be cleaned up on the rebound by De La Torre with a blast into the back of the net to give LeTourneau their first lead of the year at 2-1 before Johnson would get a second chance and score just 54 seconds later to put the YellowJackets up 3-1.

The two-goal lead would give the YellowJackets all the momentum and allow for the offensive attack to keep pressing, forcing a goalie change for SU and three more shots by LETU before intermission. LeTourneau would head into the locker room with a two-goal lead off an 8-3 advantage in shots despite not being awarded a corner kick in the first half.

Defense set the tone of the second half as much of the final 45 minutes would be played in the middle third of the field as evidenced by just two total shots in the opening 20 minutes of action. The minimal chances allowed LETU to maintain their two-goal lead as the Mountaineers would only muster one shot on goal in the second half which would be saved by goalie C.J. Leyva and give the YellowJackets the win.

Leyva would go the distance in the net and make one save on eight shots faced (two shots on goal) to earn his first collegiate victory between the pipes. De La Torre led all players with three shots and three points thanks in part to one goal and one assist while Johnson had two shots off the bench. Brittenumand substitute Kevin Escalera led the Mountaineers after letting off two shots each.

What’s Next?

The first road game of the year will take place for LETU next Tuesday when the YellowJackets make their way to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Millsaps College at 5 p.m. on September 4. Millsaps dropped their season opener by a final of 3-0 at Maryville College on Friday and will play at Covenant College on Saturday before hosting the YellowJackets.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Landing three runners in the top 10 of the individual standings, the LeTourneau University women’s cross country team took first place in the five-team Nicole Leman Invitational at the LETU Cross Country Course in Longview, Texas on Friday, August 31.

Overall, LETU finished the team race with a total of 43 points to beat out American Southwest Conference rival East Texas Baptist University who finished second with 52 points. Texas-Tyler would come in third with 61 points followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor (70 points) and Jacksonville College (103 points) rounding out the team scoring.

The individual race saw junior Alexis Segura beat out the other 41 competitor’s to win the race with a time of 20:15.99 while freshman Logan Parish took fifth with a time of 21:21.51. McKenzie Craycraft came in sixth with a time of 22:32.90 followed by Julianne Hood in 13th with an overall time of 24:04.08. Also competing for the YellowJackets in the meet were Bridey Davis (24:28.15) and Allison Fuller (30:20.36) to give LETU six total runners to finish the race.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will continue their season-opening East Texas swing by traveling to Tyler, TX to compete in the UT-Tyler Braveheart Invitational on Friday, September 7.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Behind a six-save shutout by junior goalkeeper Mari Zeitlow, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 home win over Schreiner University in their 2018 season opener at the LETU Soccer Field in Longview, Texas on Friday, August 31.

With the victory, LETU improves to 1-0 on the season after earning their third-straight season-opening victory and fourth consecutive win over the Mountaineers who fall to 0-1 on the year.

“We’re very happy with the win to start the season as the team played well and battled throughout the game against a very good Schreiner team,” said head coach John Antonisse in a post-match interview. “Overall, we’re really pleased and are ready to get back out on the pitch tomorrow for our match against McMurry.”

Very little time would be wasted by the YellowJackets to find their first goal of the season as a penalty kick would be drawn by junior Kelli Sonnier which would allow for freshman Reagan Sandford to step up and send the ball into the back of the net to give LeTourneau a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the game. Things would slow down until the end of the first half as Zeitlow would be given the task of making two saves for the YellowJackets to keep the score 1-0 in favor of LeTourneau at the break.

Carrying their 1-0 lead into the early parts of the second half, LETU would barrage the Schreiner goalkeeper with four shots in the first 12 minutes of the half before finally breaking through on a ball sent into the box by Madison Urbana that would be headed home by Rebekah Stevenson for her first goal of the season to make the score 2-0 and give the YellowJackets some breathing room. LeTourneau would continue to press the issue and keep the pressure on the Mountaineers by adding two more shots and a corner kick before the SU would make an offensive push in the final minutes. Zeitlow would stay strong however between the pipes, turning away back-to-back shots with just over five minutes remaining and make one final save at the 87:22 mark to finish with a clean sheet.

Final stats saw the YellowJackets outshoot the Mountaineers by a mark of 11-6 while taking a 3-1 advantage on corner kicks. Sandford and senior Keely Hayden would wind up being the only two players to take more than one shot in the contest as each would fire off three shots with two shots on goal.

What’s Next?

An American Southwest Conference foe waits in the balance for the YellowJackets as the War Hawks of McMurry will come to Longview for a 7:00 pm contest tomorrow evening at the LETU soccer field. McMurry opened their season on Friday with a game at Austin College, which was still in progress at the time of this release. Saturday night’s game will not count towards ASC standings as the two teams will meet again in Longview for a conference matchup on Thursday, September 20.

