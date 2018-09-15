LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Volleyball Rallies For ASC Win At Louisiana College

PINEVILLE, Louisiana – After dropping the first set by a score of 25-12, the LeTourneau University volleyball team would rally to win their American Southwest Conference opening match in four games over Louisiana College at the H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville, Louisiana on Friday, September 14.

Scores of the match were 12-25, 25-16, 25-17, and 25-19 to allow LETU to improve to 4-5 overall and 1-0 in the ASC while the Wildcats dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in ASC play.

How It Happened:

Louisiana College would be poised to come out active in front of their home crowd, scoring the first four points of the match and jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the early going.

The YellowJackets would do their best to battle their way back into the set, but couldn’t close the gap to any closer than five points at 16-11 as the Wildcats used an 8-0 run to take a commanding 24-11 lead and eventually win the set 25-12.

It would be LeTourneau’s turn to get off to a quick start in the second set, scoring 10 of the first 11 points of the game with seven straight points coming with freshman Kianna Crow at the service line to claim a 10-1 lead.

The lead for LETU would settle around the six-point mark for much of the rest of the set as Louisiana College could get no closer than five points at 18-13 before seeing the YellowJackets score seven of the final 10 points of the match to knot things up at one set each.

With both teams looking to claim the match lead in the third set, a back-and-forth start saw eight ties to start the game with the eighth and final tie coming at 11-11.

Freshmen Natalie Connelly and Lexie Welton would give the YellowJackets four of the next five points to open up a three-point lead at 15-12 as LeTourneau would continue to build their lead throughout the rest of the set before ending things on a 3-0 run to win the game 25-17.

The Wildcats would not go quietly, however, pushing the YellowJackets early on in the fourth set as neither team could build a lead of more than two points until a 4-0 LETU run broke open a 13-13 tie.

LeTourneau wouldn’t let the opportunity go wasted as the YellowJackets kept the lead for the rest of the set while pulling away for a six-point victory to win the match.

Key Stats:

After seeing the Wildcats record a .450 attack percentage in the opening set, the LeTourneau defense would step-up and forced 19 attack errors in the final three games as Louisiana College would see their offense limited to just a .120 attack percentage for the match.

A trio of first-year students led the YellowJacket offense with Crow (14), Welton (8) and Connelly (8) providing 30 of the 43 LETU kills in the match while sophomore Cam Taylor added 20 assists and three service aces.

Connelly also proved to be a big player on the defensive side of things, recording a career-high four blocks while Mikayla Thomas added two blocks of her own.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau heads to the furthest east location in the American Southwest Conference to take on Belhaven College in ASC play on Saturday, September 15th at 1 p.m. The Blazers dropped their ASC opener in straight-sets to East Texas Baptist University inside Rugg Arena Friday evening to fall to 7-2 overall.

Late Goals Down LeTourneau Men’s Soccer In ASC Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Battling back to tie the game at 1-1 with just over 16 minutes left in the game, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer team would see three late goals by Concordia University Texas prove to be the difference in a 4-1 loss at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas on Thursday, September 13.

LETU falls to 1-3-1 and 0-1-0 in the American Southwest Conference following the defeat while the Tornadoes improve to 2-2-0 and 1-0-0 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

It would take over 22 minutes to the start of the game before either team would be able to record a shot, as Concordia managed to take advantage of their first attempt with a goal at the 22:24 mark and go up 1-0 over LeTourneau.

The goal would allow for the Tornadoes to open up their offensive attack throughout the rest of the first half, putting pressure on the YellowJackets and nearly making the score 2-0 right before halftime as a shot with 2:12 left before intermission would go off the crossbar.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, LeTourneau would regroup and come out of halftime and look to try and utilize possession to push the ball into the attacking third of the field.

A prime opportunity for the YellowJackets would come in the 64th minute as a free kick would be sent in and find the head of Attikus Martinez, but would be turned away by CTX keeper Rob Oakley to keep the score at 1-0 in favor of the Tornadoes.

Still looking to find their way onto the scoreboard, LeTourneau found a game-tying goal at the 73:15 mark with a goal by Luis De La Torre as new life with just over 16 minutes left in regulation.

The goal would prove to be overcome by Concordia as the Tornadoes would re-take the lead in the 79th minute and add a third goal at the 87:18 mark.

With the YellowJackets pressing to try and make one final surge at goal, CTX would tack on one last goal with 2:13 left in the game to claim the win.

Key Stats:

Opportunities would be scarce throughout the game for LeTourneau, as the Tornadoes managed to outshoot the YellowJackets 19-4 in the match.

Concordia’s offense would run through forward Omar Aguirre, who netted a hat trick in the game after scoring the final two goals of the night.

De La Torre’s goal would be the freshman’s third goal of the year, including his second goal in the past two games for LETU.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will take on defending American Southwest Conference champion and number 15 nationally-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday, September 15th with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. The Cru picked up a 2-0 victory over East Texas Baptist on Thursday afternoon to improve to 5-0 on the year.

LeTourneau Women’s Soccer Beats Concordia Texas 4-1; Head Coach John Antonisse Earns 250th.

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Breaking open a 1-0 halftime lead with three second-half goals, the LeTourneau University, women’s soccer team earned a 4-1 victory to give head coach John Antonisse his 250th career women’s soccer victory at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas on Thursday, September 13.

Improving to a school-record 5-0-1, the YellowJackets are now 1-0 in the American Southwest Conference after winning their conference opening match while the Tornadoes slipped to 1-3-0 and 0-1 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

Concordia would pressure the YellowJackets early on, putting up five shots in the opening 12 minutes of action while limiting LETU to just one shot until a corner kick at the 12:08 mark.

LeTourneau managed to weather the early barrage of shots and flip the script with three shots in a matter of 45 seconds, with the third shot coming from freshman Reagan Sandford that would find the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Tornadoes would continue their offensive attack for the duration of the first half, outshooting the YellowJackets by a margin of 11-6 but would be unable to find an equalizer in the opening 45 minutes of play.

The action would get off to a quick start in the second half, as LeTourneau would manage to draw a foul in the box for a penalty kick just two minutes into the period and call upon Sandford to take the shot.

The freshman took full advantage of the opportunity, converting on her second penalty kick of the year and scoring her second goal of the night to put the YellowJackets up by a score of 2-0.

Just 13 minutes later it would be Sandford sending a pass into senior Keely Hayden to put the ball in the back of the net as LETU took a 3-0 lead and had full control of the match heading into the final 30 minutes of action.

It would be Hayden who managed to connect on her second goal of the night in the 69th minute to give the YellowJackets a 4-0 lead and put the game out of reach, as Concordia would score a single goal just over four minutes later to put the final score at a three-goal margin in favor of LETU.

Key Stats:

Concordia would hold a 15-12 advantage in the game in total shots but saw the YellowJackets connect on four of their seven shots on goal.

The two goals by Sandford extended her streak to six-straight games that the freshman has scored in a while pushing her team lead in points to 18 points on the season.

Mackenzie Wilbanks earned her second win of the year in goal, playing the first 87:38 before making way for junior Mari Zeitlow to close out the victory between the pipes.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will close out their four-game road swing with a 5 p.m. matchup at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday, September 15th. The Cru were 6-1 winners on Thursday morning over East Texas Baptist in their ASC opener.

