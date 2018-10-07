LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Soccer Defeats Short-Handed ETBU 3-1, Wins Fourth Straight

LONGVIEW, Texas – Leading from the six-minute mark on, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer defeated rival East Texas Baptist University for the third-straight year with a 3-1 victory at the LETU Soccer Field on Saturday, October 6.

Earning their fourth-straight victory, LETU improves to 5-4-1 overall and 4-2 in the American Southwest Conference. The Tigers slipped to 5-5-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the ASC following the loss.

“I’m proud of our guys tonight as they battled for 90 minutes against a well-coached ETBU side,” said head coach Collin Cone in a post-match interview. “Winning in a rivalry game in conference is huge for our confidence going forward.” “Some guys really stepped up tonight in big ways, and it made a difference tonight.” “We are going to enjoy this win, but understand that we have to continue to improve each day, stay humble, stay blue collar, and stick together.”

How It Happened:

LeTourneau looked to take advantage of an offensive attack fully rested from a week of rest, with Zachariah Malik putting a shot off the crossbar just 1:49 into the game.

Despite the early miss, the YellowJackets would take full advantage of a cross into the 18-yard box from Alec Wier as David Trost powered a shot through the Tiger defense and gave LETU a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

The LeTourneau offense would look to utilize the early goal and keep the pressure on ETBU, putting up the next five shots of the game while earning two corner kicks in the opening 20 minutes.

Following a red card on a Tiger player, the YellowJackets continued to keep the pressure on ETBU who would be forced to play the final 73 minutes of the game down a man.

Bringing on a trio of substitutions in the 31st minute, LETU would find the back of the net just eight minutes later at the 39:07 mark as Teddy Bogba scored his first goal of the season to give the YellowJackets a 2-0 lead right before halftime.

The 2-0 lead would hold at intermission following a dominant opening half from LETU.

Looking to cut into the LeTourneau lead, ETBU managed to put up a pair of shots in the opening five minutes of the second half and eventually find a goal on a putback from a save by C.J. Leyva to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Holding onto a one-goal lead, the YellowJackets would get back to their offensive attack and earn a corner kick in the 61st minute to put together a set piece.

With Luis De La Torre sending in the corner kick, Malik managed to be in the right spot at the right time and head home a one-timer past the ETBU goalie which would put LETU back up by a two-goal margin.

Things would then start to get physical with both teams looking to hold possession as the Tigers would see a shot get saved by Leyva and lead to a second man sent off for a red card.

The red card would allow LETU to play up two players for the final 12 minutes of the game and keep the Tigers from getting any good looks at the net to secure the victory.

Key Stats:

Statistically, both the YellowJackets and Tigers would nearly match each other in shots, with LETU holding a 16-13 advantage and 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Corner kicks broke in favor of LeTourneau by a 7-2 margin, as the offensive pressure put up by the YellowJackets played a key role in the wearing down an undermanned Tiger squad.

11 of ETBU’s 13 shots would come from two players while LeTourneau chose to spread around the ball as eight different players put up at least one shot for LETU.

Earning his fifth win between the pipes, Leyva would play all 90 minutes and making four saves.

What’s Next?

A tall task awaits LeTourneau as the University of Texas-Tyler will visit Longview for a 7:30 pm contest on Thursday, October 11. The game will not count towards ASC standings as the Patriots are in their first season of NCAA Division II reclassification. UTT is 9-1-1 overall and will enter Thursday’s contest coming off a 1- victory over Sul Ross State on Thursday evening.

LeTourneau Women’s Soccer Downs Rival ETBU 3-1 In ASC Action

LONGVIEW, Texas – Battling to a 2-1 halftime lead, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team would find a goal with just over 10 minutes left in the game to put away Highway 80 rival East Texas Baptist University by a final score of 3-1 at the LETU Soccer Field in Longview, Texas on Saturday, October 6.

With the win, LETU picks up a victory in their only match of the week to improve to 7-3-1 overall and 3-3 in the American Southwest Conference while avenging last year’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers. ETBU now sits at 5-5-1 overall and 2-4 in the ASC after seeing a three-match win streak snapped.

“That was an all-around team win,” said head coach John Antonisse in a post-match interview. “We defended well as a unit and combined into the attack very effectively, kept possession, and scored three great goals.” “Overall, we battled for 90 minutes and I couldn’t be happier!”

How It Happened:

Watching their opponent push for opportunities on offense from the opening whistle, the YellowJackets would have to retreat into the defensive third and fend off five shots from the Tigers in the opening 10 minutes of action.

ETBU’s best opportunity early on came off a shot from Jena Kucera that would hit the crossbar as LeTourneau would manage to avoid being put in an early hole.

Having survived the early barrage, LETU would finally get their opportunity on offense with a corner kick in the 15th minute to give the YellowJackets their first chance in the attacking third.

Following a shot from ETBU at the 20:27 mark that would go wide right, LETU would counter-attack and push the ball down the left side of the field with Kelli Sonnier playing a ball into Reagan Sandford.

Sandford tapped the ball into the 18-yard box and then fired off a rocket towards the far post that would ricochet past the goalie and in to give LeTourneau a 1-0 lead 22 minutes into the game.

Just five minutes later it would be ETBU getting on the board following a failed clearance on a free kick that would be popped up over a trio of LETU defenders including goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks.

First half scoring would not be done however as LeTourneau would respond with a ball sent into the box at the 31:36 mark that found the feet of senior Lexi Funk who scored her first goal of the year to give LETU the lead heading into halftime.

Getting outshot 10-5 in the first half, the YellowJackets made it a point to play a more aggressive style on offense and force ETBU into the defensive third of the field as they took their first shot of the second half just 1:15 into the period.

Things would remain at a 2-1 lead for LeTourneau until the 79th minute as a Tiger yellow card would give LETU a free kick from 35 yards out on the right side of the field.

The free kick would be sent in by Kristen Wunder and bounce around before settling in front of Rebekah Stevenson who would power her way through and find the back of the net as the YellowJacekts would go up 3-1 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

ETBU would get only one more prime opportunity to make some noise in the game as a corner kick would lead to a shot just before the final whistle with LeTourneau claiming the two-goal victory.

Key Stats:

Making the most of their opportunities, LETU would be outshot by a 17-9 total in the game but held a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Wilbanks played all 90 minutes in net, making one save to earn the victory.

Of the nine shots from LeTourneau, eight would come from starters with the only shot not coming from the starting XI coming on the goal by Funk.

What’s Next?

LETU will step outside of ASC action for their next two matches, starting on Tuesday, October 9 with a 7:00 pm matchup against Centenary College. The Ladies are 8-4 overall heading into a game on Sunday at Trinity University Texas.

LeTourneau Volleyball Drops Saturday Home Match To Belhaven

LONGVIEW, Texas – With their offensive attack held in check for the entirety of the match, the LeTourneau University volleyball team would drop an American Southwest Conference match to Belhaven University in three sets at Solheim Arena in Longview, Texas on Saturday, October 6.

Scores of the match were 25-22, 25-17, and 26-24 in favor of the Blazers to split the season series. LETU is now 7-13 overall and 4-5 in the ASC while Belhaven improves to 10-9 overall and 2-8 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

Having already played five sets against each other earlier this season in a back-and-forth match in Jackson, Mississippi, neither team would be able to build an early lead in the first set.

With the score tied at 5-5, LETU would score four of the next six points to take a 9-7 lead before seeing the Blazers come back with five straight points to claim a 12-9 lead on the YellowJackets.

The three-point lead would be the largest that would be found by either team for the next several points as LeTourneau came back to tie the match at 16-16, before additional ties at 17-17 and 18-18.

After tying the set at 18, Belhaven scored the next four points to open up a 22-18 lead and would eventually score withstand a late 3-0 rally from LETU to take a 25-22 first set win.

Having flipped momentum at the end of the first set with a victory, Belhaven continued to put pressure on LeTourneau in the opening points of the second set to open up an 11-2 lead with the YellowJackets reeling.

Needing a spark, LETU would get freshman Makenna Schultz to the service line following a kill from Mikayla Thomas as part of five straight points to close the gap to 11-7.

A Belhaven timeout allowed for the Blazers to refocus and go on a 7-0 run to take a commanding 18-7 lead as the set would turn into a game of runs.

LeTourneau would respond with four straight points of their own, but see Belhaven score three of the next four points to put their lead back at nine points at 21-12.

With a near double-digit deficit in front of them, LETU would outscore the Blazers down the stretch by a tally of 5-4 but be doomed from the earlier hole as Belhaven took the set 25-17.

Needing a set win to try and make things a competitive match, Belhaven quickly put a damper on things by scoring six of the first eight points to go up 6-2.

The Blazer lead would hold at a four-point margin before growing to six at 14-8 before seeing the YellowJackets score five of the next seven points to close within three at 16-13.

With two of the next three points being scored by Belhaven, LeTourneau would be forced yet again to go on a run by scoring five straight points to take a 21-20 lead for their first lead of the set.

Things would become back-and-forth in crunch time as three lead changes saw the Blazers get to set point at 24-23 before LETU scored to force extra points in the set.

In the extra points, Belhaven would manage to notch the final two points of the match and end things following the third set.

Key Stats:

A big part of the Belhaven victory was an 11-3 advantage in service aces over the YellowJackets despite LeTourneau holding a 9-7 advantage in blocks.

After hitting .205 with 16 kills in the first set, LETU would hit only .054 and .091 in the second and third sets while committing 14 attack errors in the final two sets.

Recording a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, freshman Kianna Crow led LETU while Thomas had eight kills.

Torie Langston would provide defense throughout the day, with five total blocks as five different players for LETU recorded multiple blocks.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau’s four-game homestand will conclude on Tuesday, October 9th with a 7 p.m. home game against Texas-Tyler. The Patriots earned a three-set victory over the YellowJackets in Tyler earlier this season and are 15-1 overall.

LeTourneau Women’s Cross Country Takes Third At ETBU; Alexis Segura Wins Individual

MARSHALL, Texas – Staying close to home this weekend, the LeTourneau University women’s cross country team had a strong showing with two top-ten finishers including an individual title for junior Alexis Segura and an overall third place team finish at the East Texas Baptist University Invitational in Marshall, Texas on Saturday, October 6.

Participating in two 5K meets to start the season, The LETU women would show up in Marshall facing their longest race of the season thus far. Segura posted her third individual title in as many tries this season with a time of 23:26.4 to lead the 10-team, 70 runner field. Following Segura was freshman Logan Parish with a time of 25:51.4 which would be good enough for a 10th place overall finish.

Behind the two top-ten finishers for the YellowJackets was a 26:42.5 performance from McKenzie Craycraft who finished 17th. Julianne Hood crossed the finish line with a time of 28:21.1 in 30th while Bridey Davis followed close behind as she finished in 31st place just eleven seconds later with a time of 28:32.3. Also competing for the YellowJackets were Kali Carter (39th, 29:34.6), Allison Fuller (45th, 30:24.8) and Bari Schunicht (64th, 35:19.9).

LeTourneau will return to action next Saturday, October 13th in the McMurry University Bill Libby Invitational. The meet will serve as a preview to the 2018 American Southwest Conference Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 27.

Lorien Nightingale, Michael Field Lead LeTourneau Men’s Cross Country At East Texas Baptist

MARSHALL, Texas – Led by a 10th-place finish from Lorien Nightingale and an 11th-place finish from Michael Field, the LeTourneau University men’s cross country team finished in third-place at the ten-team East Texas Baptist University Invitational in Marshall, Texas on Saturday, October 6.

Finishing with a team score of 89 points, LETU would trail only the University of Texas-Tyler who won the meet with 32 points and Hardin-Simmons University who finished second with 47 points.

Running an 8K for the second consecutive meet, Nightingale earned his second top-10 of the year and was the top YellowJacket finisher for the second time while running a time of 28:51.50. Finishing just behind Nightingale was Field with an official time of 28:56.90, while sophomore Nathan Glastetter took 18th with a time of 29:30.60. Jared Rose (30:11.90) and Wesley Anderson (30:18.20) finished 24th and 26th overall in the 86-person race, while Daniel Lopez was one spot back of Anderson in 27th with a time of 30:23.90. LeTourneau would also get a 45th-place finish from freshman Ethan Stubblefield with a time of 33:20.30 and a 62nd-place finish from Matt Nusser with a time of 34:46.70.

LETU will remain in the Lone Star State to run in next Weekend’s Bill Libby Invitational, which will be hosted by McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. The 8K-race will get underway at 9:15 a.m. and will serve as a preview to the American Southwest Conference Championships which will also be hosted by the War Hawks.

LeTourneau Volleyball Splits Home Matches On Senior Night

LONGVIEW, Texas – Honoring three seniors as part of “Senior Night”, the LeTourneau University volleyball team managed to pick up a key American Southwest Conference victory over Louisiana College before falling three sets to the University of Dallas in the LETU triangular at Solheim Arena on Friday, October 5. LeTourneau now sits at 7-12 overall and 4-4 in the ASC while the Wildcats fell twice on Friday to slip to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the ASC. Dallas earned a pair of victories to improve to 14-8 overall.

How it Happened vs Louisiana College:

LeTourneau would get off to a slow start in the first set until a pair of kills from Lexie Welton and Natalie Connelly sparked an 11-1 YellowJacket run take a 13-7 lead over the Wildcats.

LC would chip away at the LETU lead, cutting the lead to a single point at 20-19 and managing to tie the set at 21-21.

Ultimately, it would be the YellowJackets who refused to give in as they scored four of the last six points to secure a 25-23 victory.

Much like the first set, the second set was neck and neck in the early going with neither team allowing the other to jump out to a lead of more than three points.

The Wildcats and YellowJackets found themselves deadlocked three different times throughout the second set, with a final tie at 11-11 before a 3-0 YellowJacket run forced an LC timeout.

With the lead hovering at a three-point margin, LETU would finally break open the set with another 3-0 run to go up 23-17 as Louisiana College mustered only three points before the YellowJackets earned a 25-20 win.

With their backs against the wall, Louisiana College refused to give up as they posted an early 9-4 lead over the YellowJackets in a must-win situation as LeTourneau didn’t have an answer for the Wildcats early on.

Looking to cut into the LC lead one point at a time, LETU went on a 5-2 run to cut the deficit to 11-9.

Louisiana College held LeTourneau at a two-point deficit for much of the middle part of the third set before seeing the YellowJackets tie the score at 18-18.

LC would reclaim the lead with a kill and a service ace to put themselves in a position for a late rally, but it would be the YellowJackets who flipped the tables on the Wildcats by scoring four straight points and six of the final seven points to take a 25-22 victory and match sweep.

Key Stats:

The YellowJacket offense recorded 38 kills compared to 39 for the Wildcats with 13 kills coming from Kianna Crow and five each from both Julie Smith and Torie Langston.

Liz Williams posted a team-high 16 digs while Cam Taylor served up a team-high 15 assists. Langston also recorded 50% of the team blocks with three.

LETU would see a major advantage in two areas over the match, walking away with five more blocks than the Wildcats and recorded a greater attack percentage of (.283 for LETU, .168 for Louisiana College)

How it Happened vs. University of Dallas

Avoiding a slow start, LETU wasted no time jumping out to a 5-1 lead before building their lead to a match-high seven points at 13-6.

Coming off their four-set victory over Louisiana College, Dallas would use a 3-0 run to cut the lead to 13-9 before seeing the YellowJackets match their lead at 18-11.

Down the stretch would be an issue for LeTourneau as an 8-3 Crusader run brought the score to 21-19 in favor of LETU with the YellowJackets calling a timeout to try and stop the momentum that Dallas was gaining.

Pushing their lead to 23-20, LETU would see the Crusaders manage to tie the match at 24-24 all as part of a 3-0 run to end the set and steal a 26-24 victory from the YellowJackets.

Still stunned from the set victory for the Crusaders, LeTourneau saw Dallas jump out to a 5-0 lead in the second set as nothing would break in favor of the YellowJackets.

The lead for the Crusaders would grow to 11-2 as very little offense would be produced by LeTourneau in the second set.

Despite a 6-2 run for LETU late in the set, the Crusader lead that was built in the early stages of the set would be too large to overcome as LeTourneau would fall by a score of 25-16 and face a 2-0 deficit in the match heading to the third.

Trying to stay alive in the match, LETU would open up a 5-1 lead to start the third set and force a Crusader timeout with Langston and Mikayla Thomas providing the offense as part of the run.

Managing to push their lead to 9-4, LETU would then see Dallas go on a 7-1 run to take their first lead of the match at 11-10.

Later in the set with the score tied at 14-14, both teams would trade points before the Crusaders would use a 5-0 run to open a 20-15 lead and put the YellowJackets in a late hole.

Following a 3-0 run for Dallas to put the Crusaders up 23-16, LETU would give one last effort to try and claw their way back into the set with a 4-0 run but see Dallas score the final two points of the match to earn a 25-20 set victory and spoil the senior night celebration.

Key Stats:

In what would start out as a relatively clean match, Dallas would record a .274 attack percentage compared to a .158 percentage for the YellowJackets.

The Crusaders would use five service aces to overcome a 5-1 deficit in blocks, as three of LETU’s blocks would come from Langston.

Offensively, Crow would lead the YellowJackets with 12 kills and 13 digs to record a double-double while a trio of LETU players had six (Lauren Egby-McNeal, Thomas, and Langston).

What’s Next?

LeTourneau returns to action tomorrow afternoon in the midst of their four-match homestand with a 1 p.m. ASC matchup with Belhaven University. Earlier this season, LeTourneau outlasted the Blazers in five sets in Jackson, Mississippi as part of a 2-0 road weekend. Belhaven will enter Saturday’s match with a 9-9 overall record and 1-7 mark in the ASC following a five-set defeat at East Texas Baptist Friday night.

