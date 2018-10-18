LeTourneau University – Sports

Liz Williams Hits 1,000 Career Digs As LeTourneau Volleyball Falls To Texas-Dallas

LONGVIEW, Texas – On a night where senior Liz Williams recorded her 1,000th career dig, the LeTourneau University volleyball team fell in three sets to the University of Texas Dallas in American Southwest Conference action inside Solheim Arena on Tuesday, October 16.

LETU is now 7-18 overall and 4-9 in the ASC while the Comets improved to 16-7 overall and 11-1 in conference action.

How It Happened:

Trading points throughout the opening set, the YellowJackets would manage to grab their first lead of the match at 5-4 before seeing UT Dallas go on 6-1 a run to open up a 10-6 lead.

The Comet lead would grow to five at 12-7 and prompt an LETU timeout, as LeTourneau would struggle to break serve for UTD as the set would end on a13-2 Texas-Dallas run.

Trailing 3-2 in the early stages of the second set, LeTourneau would get a kill from Natalie Connelly to hold serve with Mikayla Thomas at the service line as the YellowJackets would go on a 6-0 run and open up their largest lead of the match at 8-3.

LETU’s lead would be held up until the Comets managed to tie the set at 14-14, with both teams trading points to set up ties at 15-15, 16-16, 17-17, and 18-18.

The back-and-forth rally would finally end as UT-Dallas used a 4-0 run to force a YellowJacket timeout at 21-18, before scoring the final four points of the set to claim a 25-20 victory.

In the third set, Texas-Dallas opened up with four of the first five points to jump out to a 4-1 lead and eventually push their lead to nine at 16-7 midway through the set.

LeTourneau would manage to hold their own throughout the rest of the set moving forward, but could not manage to cut the deficit down to anything more than six at 21-15 as the Comets would pull away for a 25-16 victory.

Key Stats:

Big rallies for Texas-Dallas would be jump-started by an 8-3 advantage in service aces as the Comets hit .184 in the match while forcing LETU into 19 attack errors on 108 attempts.

Entering the match just two digs away from a career milestone, Williams would finish the game with seven digs on the night to break the 1,000 dig mark while also recording one service ace.

Cam Taylor recorded a double-double with 19 set assists and 17 digs while Kianna Crow had 14 digs of her own.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will travel to the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas to play their 2018 non-conference finale at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 19. The Celts will enter the match with a 17-5 overall record.

