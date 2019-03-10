The Trail de Paris

Outdoor recreational opportunities are easy to find in Paris. There are excellent parks across the city, and many lakes are just a short drive away. One of the highlights of outdoor activity in town is the Trail de Paris.

The Trail de Paris is a roughly 3.3-mile long hiking/biking trail running a scenic path directly through the heart of Paris. Features just off the trail include a butterfly garden and a yoga park. The trail also connects to the Love Civic Center and sports complex nearby.

The Trail de Paris is part of the greater Northeast Texas Trail, which runs approximately 132 miles across the northeastern part of the state. The Trail de Paris is just one part of a more significant effort to make the region the place to go if you like the outdoors.

Let’s build Paris!

Michael Paris

Executive Director

Paris, Texas has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites.

Located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:

New Markets Tax Credit Eligible

Utility Ready

Clean Phase I Environmental

Geotechnical Complete

DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres

Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park

If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development

