Let’s Build Paris!

Join us for Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Business after hours. Join us and network as we roll out our Paris, Texas promotional videos on Tuesday (Jun 25) at 5:15 pm until 7:15 pm! It will be at the Old Rail Depot, 1125 Bonham Street next to Coca-Cola Distributing. There will be food and drinks provided along with give-a-ways from Heather’s Custom Designs, The Wicked Apple, Olive Paris, and Let’s Build Paris!

Michael Paris

Executive Director

Paris has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites. It is located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:

New Markets Tax Credit Eligible

Utility Ready

Clean Phase I Environmental

Geotechnical Complete

DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres

Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park

If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development.

Local Services/Information

The City of Paris Engineering, Planning, and Development

TxDOT, Paris District

Kiamichi Railroad

General Contractors:

Harrison Walker & Harper

Lamar Companies