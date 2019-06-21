Let’s Build Paris!
Join us for Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Business after hours. Join us and network as we roll out our Paris, Texas promotional videos on Tuesday (Jun 25) at 5:15 pm until 7:15 pm! It will be at the Old Rail Depot, 1125 Bonham Street next to Coca-Cola Distributing. There will be food and drinks provided along with give-a-ways from Heather’s Custom Designs, The Wicked Apple, Olive Paris, and Let’s Build Paris!
Michael Paris
Executive Director
Paris has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites. It is located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:
New Markets Tax Credit Eligible
Utility Ready
Clean Phase I Environmental
Geotechnical Complete
DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres
Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park
If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development.
