" /> Letter From Sulphur Springs ISD To Parents and Staff – EastTexasRadio.com
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Letter From Sulphur Springs ISD To Parents and Staff

4 hours ago

 

Parents and Staff:

By staying apart for the time being, SSISD is working to ensure that we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community. In service of this, We want to share a one-minute video that reminds us of the most important actions we can take as individuals to reduce risk for ourselves and others:

  • Practice social distancing
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home as much as you can, especially if you have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath

We encourage you to watch this video with your family. And be sure to share it with family and friends on social media and via email.

Even though we are currently apart, we look forward to coming back together as a community soon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5pXdBE16tc&feature=youtu.be

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     