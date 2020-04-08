Letter From Sulphur Springs ISD To Parents and Staff

Parents and Staff:

By staying apart for the time being, SSISD is working to ensure that we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community. In service of this, We want to share a one-minute video that reminds us of the most important actions we can take as individuals to reduce risk for ourselves and others:

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands

Stay home as much as you can, especially if you have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath

We encourage you to watch this video with your family. And be sure to share it with family and friends on social media and via email.

Even though we are currently apart, we look forward to coming back together as a community soon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=J5pXdBE16tc&feature=youtu.be