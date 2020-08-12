Letter From Sulphur Springs Superintendent Michael Lamb On Wildcat Football Ticket Sales

Wildcat Football Fans,

Welcome to the 2020 football season. This letter comes to you in a very bittersweet fashion. We are glad we get to plan on having a football season this year, but it will not look the same as it normally does. Due to regulations by the UIL that limit venues to a 50% seating capacity, we will not be able to sell season tickets for the 2020 football season. Everyone will be able to maintain their season ticket seat status for when we go back to our usual method in the 2021 season.

We will be selling tickets online for Friday nights with our families of student performers (football, trainers, band, drill, & cheer) having the first option to purchase. Note quantity limits below. Our remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public. There will be NO cash tickets sold and NO passes will be accepted at the gate. Only online tickets purchased ahead with a credit or debit card will be permitted.

A ticket code will be emailed out to performer families and students the week before a game. The general public can access the remaining tickets via www.ssisd.net on Tuesday the week of a game. These will be available until all tickets sell out or up to game time, whichever comes first.

Performer Families (limit 4) – Saturday at 12:00 pm through Tuesday at 7:00 pm

General Public (limit 4) – Tuesday 7:00 pm until gone

Student Tickets (limit 1): Seniors–Monday (7:00 pm through 7:00 am next day), Juniors–Tuesday (7:00 pm through 7:00 am next day), Sophomores/Freshmen – Wednesday (7:00 pm through 7:00 am next day)

If you are unable to obtain a ticket, games will be livestreamed and accessible via KSST Radio or through our school website at www.ssisd.net. EDIT – The games will also be broadcast live on Star Country 95.9 FM.

All Football tickets (home and away) must be purchased online. If you don’t have a ticket before you arrive at a game, you will not be allowed admission. Information for purchase of tickets to out of town games will come at a later date.

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times.

Sincerely,

Michael Lamb

Superintendent

Sulphur Springs ISD