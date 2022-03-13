Letter from the Superintendent To Voters in the Sulphur Springs ISD on $93Million Bond Election

Sulphur Springs ISD’s School Board has called a $93 million bond for the May 7, 2022, election. This process has been a community effort over the last year with a Bond Planning Committee. The Committee included citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers, and parents. The Committee dedicated several months to data collection, evaluations, and planning to put this bond package together.

The Bond Planning Committee’s final report was presented to the Board where it was reviewed and deliberated on. A list of items that will be on the bond referendum for citizens to vote on is outlined below.

New Travis Elementary School Campus

Renovations to Bowie Elementary, Bush Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Douglass EarlyChildhood, and Austin Academic Center

High School Additions & Renovationso Career and Technology Centero Fine Arts

Capital Improvement Projects District Wideo Roofing and HVAC

20 additional busesThe district’s financial advisor has determined that there would be an 8.5 cent tax rate impact to finance $93 million in bonds. Please see the web page mentioned below for more specific tax impact information.

We are asking every citizen to be educated about the bond. It is important to have your voice heard during this election. Remind your friends, neighbors, and relatives to get involved and ask questions. Sulphur Springs ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the Bond Referendum beginning with early voting April 25 – May 3, and on Election Day, May 7, 2022.

Please visit Sulphur Springs ISD’s bond website for more information at SulphurSpringsISDBond.com or reach out to me personally with any questions at mlamb@ssisd.net.

Sincerely,

Michael Lamb, Superintendent