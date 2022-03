A packed house was on hand Friday night at the Love Civic Center Friday Night for the Lamar County Human Resource Council’s Mardi Gras. $115,000 was raised at the event, which benefits Meals on Wheels, Senior Centers, Gifts of Love and other LCHRC Support Programs. The previous record for the fundraiser was $102,o00.

