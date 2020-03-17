Liberty National Bank In Paris Temporarily Closing Lobby

To ensure a healthy bank environment, our drive-in is open normal hours and both of our banking locations lobbies will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 18. Our team is available to support you remotely and by limited in-person appointment for customers needing loans, new account services, safety deposit box access and bookkeeping services. Please contact us at 903-785-5555 to schedule an appointment. Our Downtown drive-in will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and our Mini-bank will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our Collegiate Branch drive-in will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Our goal is to continue offering full service banking, with limited lobby access to protect our employees and our community.

We appreciate your patience as wait times may increase. As always, ATM’s, online banking, mobile and telephone banking will still be available 24/7 for your convenience. Our loan officers remain ready to discuss your existing loans or new loan requests, via telephone and e-mail during this time. Thank you for choosing Liberty National Bank.