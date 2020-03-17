" /> Liberty National Bank Lobbies Temporarily Closing – EastTexasRadio.com
Liberty National Bank Lobbies Temporarily Closing

5 hours ago

 

Both Liberty locations are temporarily closing our lobbies, effective Wednesday, March 18. Please see the following about our hours and other services:

  • Downtown Mini-bank: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Downtown Drive-In: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Collegiate Branch Drive-In: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If you’re needing to open a new account, request a new debit card, apply/sign for a loan or access your safety deposit box please call 903-785-5555.

We will reopen our lobbies as soon as it is safe to do so. We will continue to support our employees, customers and communities in every way that we can during this period.

ATM’s, Online Banking, Mobile and Telephone Banking will still be available for your convenience.

