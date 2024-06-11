Header Mowers Header 2024
Light Day For Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office had a light day over the latest reporting period. No offenses were reported. Dispatchers handled 152 non-emergency calls and 50 – 911 calls. There were 68 calls for service answered, seven traffic stops, and they arrested one person for a misdemeanor.

