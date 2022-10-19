Lights of Life 2023 Gala Chairs Announced

–

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala.

Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as well as the co-owner of Front Porch News, are active members of the community. Through the years they have enjoyed attending the annual Gala and seeing the impact the funds raised have had here in Hopkins County.

“We always look forward to attending the Gala each year. We always know to expect good food, fun music, and a good time with friends. This year we hope to bring that same kind of feel as we carry on the Gala tradition,” says Whitney.

Logan counts Sulphur Springs as his hometown while Whitney hales from New Boston. They met in Texarkana and have been married for nine years. They have three children, Kiley, Dylan and River. As a family, the Vaughans enjoy cooking and have won several cooking competitions. Tableleaf is the name they use to compete and for social media, which represents the type of family they want to be…the type that makes the table bigger to accommodate more people.

Logan added, “The Vaughans take community involvement and service seriously. Our family loves taking every opportunity we get to give back, or to help an organization raise awareness or funding, especially if it involves delish food and breaking bread with others.”

Chair of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors Maleta Reynolds said about the pair, “We are so excited to have Whitney and Logan chairing this year’s Gala. We couldn’t be more pleased to see the energy and enthusiasm of these two come to life through the Gala.”

The next Gala will be held on April 22, 2023. Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information will be made available closer to the event. Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation for more news on the Foundation and the Gala.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that aims to better health and wellness in Hopkins County.

For more information on the Foundation, contact Executive Director Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.