Limited Openings Still Available at Local PJC Coding Camps

A free coding camp at Paris Junior College, made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission, still has openings available in camps slated for Greenville and Quinlan. Applications will be taken until July 16. The first camp, held in Sulphur Springs starting June 21, has been a hit.

“They are really enjoying the camp,” said PJC Computer Information Systems Instructor Cedric Crawford. “The students are extremely energetic and bring fresh ideas to the camp every day. They are programing the drones to do things I had no idea they could do. Its amazing to see how fast they picked up coding.”

The free Coding Camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades, or those who have completed eighth grade in the 2020-21 school year. To enroll a student in one of those camps, applications must be received by the PJC Continuing Education Department by Friday, July 16.

Camps which still have openings are at the PJC-Greenville Center, July 19-23 and Quinlan ISD, August 2-6. Each camp will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students may be dropped off at 7:45 a.m. and picked up by 4:45 p.m. Transportation assistance is available upon request.

Enrollment is limited and priority is given to foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low income families, and students from populations underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). To apply, a parent or guardian and the student must complete the application form and a parent or guardian must complete the Permission, Medical & Media Release Form. The forms are at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/Coding-Camp-App.pdf. Both must be returned by the updated deadline of July 16, 2021.

Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance; parents or guardians will be notified if their child has been selected. For questions or additional information, please contact 903-782-0447. The application may be emailed to mpotter@parisjc.edu, faxed to 903-782-0443, or dropped off at the PJC Continuing Education Department in Paris or at the PJC-Greenville Center or PJC-Sulphur Springs Center.