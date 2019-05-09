Lindale Has A Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Wednesday afternoon at 12:30, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Toll-49, 4.2 miles southwest of Lindale in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Sequoia, Barbara Busch Beagle, 62, of Tyler, was traveling south on Toll-49 when for a yet to be determined reason, she went into the northbound lane of traffic where her vehicle struck a 2013 Freightliner Van driven by Kendrick Lamone Hartsfield, 41, of Tyler. JP John Johnson pronounced both drivers dead at the scene as well as a passenger in Beagles vehicle, Kei Lei Harding, 34, of Tyler. The impact caused both cars to catch fire.