Lindale Man Gets Two Life Sentences

A Lindale man charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors which may have saved him from a death sentence. Forty-one-year-old David Joshua Reed pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder for using his pickup to kill his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend Shelby Duarte of Edgewood and her friend, 43-year-old Timothy Nelson of Lindale. Reed received two sentences of Life In Prison, to be served concurrently.